Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 11:46 [IST]

English summary

Social media is increasingly becoming a hostile place for celebrities and Irfan probably realised the same when a user offered him some unnecessary advice."Big Congrats On being blessed from a baby boy! But don't name him Daud (Dawood) or Yakub. This world is Ridiculous," someone tweeted.