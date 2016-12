Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2016, 17:24 [IST]

English summary

According to reports, Virat Kohi and Anushka Sharma are going to get engaged on New Year. The ceremony is most likely to take place at hotel Ananda, Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand. Although no official statement has been sent out by the two, their Instagram posts confirm the speculations