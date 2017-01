Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2017, 13:01 [IST]

English summary

Parvez Rasool became the latest sportsperson to face the ire on various social media platforms. It was a proud moment for the first cricketer from the Kashmir valley to play in a T20 international representing Team India in coloured outfits. However, the joy soon turned into nightmare for the 27-year-old off-spinner. It all started when a video showed him standing casually and chewing gum while the national anthem of the country was being played just ahead of the first T20 international against England in Kanpur.