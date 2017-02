മികച്ച താരം സച്ചിനും ബ്രാഡ്മാനുമൊന്നുമല്ല!! പിന്നെയാര് ? പറഞ്ഞത് ഓസീസ് ഇതിഹാസം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Batting legend Ricky Ponting feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the best one-day batsman in the world but it is not yet time to call him a great of the five-day format. "Is he the best batsman in the world? Yeah, he probably is. I thought he was six or seven months ago and he's probably taken it to another level since then," Ponting was quoted as saying by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.