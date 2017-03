Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

We Pakistani's will never forget your sacrifices ,ur golden words are a message for the world that we r peace loving nation n we love Crickt pic.twitter.com/rxYtjfZIMC

English summary

West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has expressed his desire to join the Pakistan Army and saluted its Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, for the security and top class arrangements provided for the Pakistan Super League.