Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

He loves scoring boundaries, sometimes through his mouth. Watch out for #ViruGyaan ! https://t.co/1qQJKs3utw @virendersehwag

This show is like the Hera Pheri of Cricket. Must watch! https://t.co/KXvQx2UyiB @virendersehwag

English summary

Former indian opener virender sehwag starts new show named virugyaan. His former teammates and fans shares the video and it becomes viral.