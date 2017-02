സെവാഗിന്റെ പുതിയ ട്രോള്‍ ദാദയെക്കുറിച്ച്, ഗാംഗുലി പാണ്ടയെന്ന്!! കാരണം?

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Dada Ganguly and Chinese Ganguly . Great memories of the Prince @SGanguly99 blinking his eyes and smashing spinners out of the stadium. https://t.co/3KyaJxJDqq

When someone you know,takes their glasses off :) pic.twitter.com/77KmDwPokm

English summary

Virender Sehwag, who is known for his witty trolling of stars on the social media, this time took the case of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.