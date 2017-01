Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

At 35-years-old and having only just returned from a six-month injury lay-off, Roger Federer is a grand slam champion once more. The Swiss maestro picked up major title number 18 after an epic win over Rafael Nadal in Sunday night's Australian Open final. He needed five sets, three hours and 37 minutes and a whole bag of tricks to get there, but once again he showed why he has every right to be classified tennis's greatest of all time