Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 11:34 [IST]

Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has been nominated as the '2016 All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year. Sasmita Malik was conferred the 2016 AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year award. The Odisha-based footballer will get Rs. 2 lakh in cash besides a trophy