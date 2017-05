Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Love batsman with tremendous belief in themselves which is backed by a special ability for ball hitting.Extra Special today frm Rishabh Pant

Brilliant innings from two talented young batsmen #sanjusamson & @RishabPant777 👏👏Loved their positivity,skill and fearless approach👌 #IPL

One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/SGv3YuXwJ5

English summary

Sachin Tendulkar described Rishabh Pant's 43-ball knock as one of the best he had seen in the Indian Premier League.