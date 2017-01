Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, world number ones, were named the top seeds for next week’s Australian Open with organisers aligning with the current rankings. Murray is chasing his first title at Melbourne Park after losing in the final five times, including in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 to Serb rival Novak Djokovic, who is seeded two.