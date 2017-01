Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sania Mirza has come under criticism from a Muslim cleric, who believes that the Indian tennis star’s on-court attire is un-Islamic. Mirza has often come under the scanner from fundamental elements, especially on social media, as religious fanatics criticise her for not wearing a burqa. This time, Muslim cleric Sajid Rashid jumped the wagon, criticising the ace tennis player for her attire. “If a sport requires women to drop their burqas, then women should not take part in the sport,” said the cleric on a television show called ‘Fatah ka Fatwa’