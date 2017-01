പ്രായം 31 മാത്രം, സോംദേവ് ഇനി കളിക്കില്ലെന്ന്!! കാരണം ?

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

One of India’s most promising singles players in recent time, Somdev Devvarman, has called time on his career. Devvarman, currently 909th in the ATP rankings, has been missing from the circuit for a few months now. Devvarman, 31, is the only Indian singles player to have come close to winning an ATP title - reaching the final of the Chennai Open in 2009.