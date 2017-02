Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, February 20, 2017, 8:21 [IST]

English summary

The new deadline for Dubai's mandatory health insurance has been set as March 31 for employees and their families and December 31 for visitors, according to an Executive Council Resolution issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Sunday.