The Dubai-based Pepsi bottler lost some of its fizz in the second quarter as sales retreated. Dubai Refreshment, which bottles Pepsi and other sodas such as Mountain Dew and 7Up, reported a 12 percent fall in second-quarter profit to 24.7 million dirhams ($6.7 million) as sales also declined by about 1 percent to 229.3 million dirhams