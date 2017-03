Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, March 12, 2017, 16:31 [IST]

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz's month-long journey through Asia has been eye-catching because of its scale. The world's most powerful royal is touring seven countries with a traveling court of more than 1,000 people, including 25 princes and 10 ministers. The entourage's total baggage weighs a reported 506 tons.