English summary

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) will now have seven environment-friendly mobile generators on standby to meet any emergency or tackle sudden interruption of power in different areas of the emirate. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Rashid Al Leem, chairman of SEWA, said that the move comes as part of SEWA's strategy to offer best services to the residents during summers