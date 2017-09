Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Any school in Sharjah which raises fee without approval from Ministry of Education (MoE) will face strict action, the Sharjah Education Zone has warned. The warning came after a large number of irked parents approached Sharjah Education Zone to complain against one of the schools in Sharjah which hiked the fee by more than 10 per cent without sending any notice regarding it to parents before the opening of the school