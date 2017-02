സ്തനങ്ങള്‍ മുറിച്ച് മാറ്റി; മാറിടം തുറന്ന് കാണിച്ച് അവര്‍ നടന്നു റാംപിലൂടെ... വീഡിയോ കാണാം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Friday, February 17, 2017, 16:06 [IST]

Women who survived breast cancer took over the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in an alternative lingerie show to raise funds for charity.The AnaOno Intimates show was devised by US designer, and breast cancer survivor, Dana Donofree, and introduced by Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.