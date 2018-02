ബജറ്റിൽ വിലകൂടുന്നതും കുറയുന്നതും: മൊബൈല്‍ ഇലക്ട്രോണിക് ഉപകരണങ്ങളും തൊട്ടാൽ പൊള്ളും

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

It's the perennial question after every Budget: What's cheaper and what's going to pinch me. A decent chunk of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hiked customs duties on these products in his Budget. It's the perennial question after every Budget: What's cheaper and what's going to pinch me. A decent chunk of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hiked customs duties on these products in his Budget.