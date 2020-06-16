  • search
    ഒടുവില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈന്യം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു; കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത് 20 സൈനികര്‍, 17 സൈനികര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    ദില്ലി: ലഡാക്കിലെ അതിര്‍ത്തി മേഖലയില്‍ ചൈനീസ് സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 20 ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സൈനികര്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ആര്‍മി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. 17 സൈനികര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്ക് പറ്റിയെന്നും സൈന്യം അറിയിച്ചു.

    English summary
    20 Soldiers Killed; 17 were critically injured- Indian Army
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 23:27 [IST]
