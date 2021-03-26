West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live:ബംഗാളില്‍ 8ാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്, 56 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി

YouTube
    4:02 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    മാൾഡ - 70.85% മുർഷിദാബാദ് - 70.91% കൊൽക്കത്ത വടക്ക് - 51.40% ബിർഭം - 73.92% എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് പോളിംഗ് കണക്കുകൾ
    3:48 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ എട്ടാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ 68.46 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 3 മണി വരെയുള്ള കണക്കാണിത്.
    3:30 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ എട്ടാമത്തെയും അവസാനത്തെയും തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലേക്ക് കോൺഗ്രസ് എംപിയും പാർട്ടി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷനുമായ ആദിർ രഞ്ജൻ ചൗധരി മുർഷിദാബാദിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    3:14 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    സുതാര്യമായ വോട്ടിംഗ് ഉറപ്പാക്കാന്‍ 641 കമ്പനി കേന്ദ്ര സേനയെയാണ് വിന്യസിച്ചത്.
    2:58 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കൊവിഡ് ആശങ്കകള്‍ നിലനില്‍ക്കുമ്പോഴും എട്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പില്‍ നീണ്ട നിരയിലുള്ള ക്യൂവാണ് കാണാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നത്.
    2:38 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വെട്ടെണ്ണല്‍ ദിവസം പൊലീസ് സേനകളും പോളിംഗ് ഏജന്റുമാരും കൊവിഡ് പരിശോധന നടത്തണമെന്ന് തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷനോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
    2:26 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    മാൾഡയിൽ - 58.78% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് ഒരു മണി വരെയുള്ള കണക്കാണിത്.
    2:16 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഉച്ചക്ക് 1 മണി വരെ 56.19% വോട്ടർമാരുടെ പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    1:50 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഏപ്രിൽ 26 ന് നടന്ന ബംഗാൾ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ഏഴാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ 76.89 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു.
    1:37 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാളില്‍ എട്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു .
    1:18 PM, 29 Apr
    വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ സംബന്ധിച്ച് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് നിവേദനം നൽകിയതായി തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ്.പോളിംഗ് ഏജന്റുമാരും സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികളും കൊവിഡ് ടെസ്റ്റിന് വിധേയരാകണമെന്നാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ നിർദ്ദേശം. എന്നാൽ ജന്റുമാർക്കും കേന്ദ്ര സേനയ്ക്കും അത്തരം നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങളൊന്നും ലഭിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് തൃണമൂൽ നേതാവ് സഗുത റോയ് പറഞ്ഞു.
    12:25 PM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    അവസാന ഘട്ടത്തിൽ പോളിംഗ് നടക്കുന്ന 35 നിയമസഭാ സീറ്റുകളിൽ രാവിലെ 11 വരെ 37.80 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    11:56 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാളില്‍ എട്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് സമാധാനപരമായി പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    11:40 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ജനാധിപത്യത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ഉത്സവമാണെന്ന് ബംഗാൾ ഗവർണർ. ഞങ്ങൾ രണ്ടുപേരും വോട്ട് ചെയ്തു. കൊവിഡ് പ്രോട്ടോക്കോൾ 100% പിന്തുടരുന്നു. തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലെ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങളിൽ ഞാൻ വളരെ സന്തുഷ്ടനാണെന്നും ഗവർണർ
    11:13 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ ഗവർണർ ജഗദീപ് ധൻഖറും ഭാര്യ സുഡേഷ് ധങ്കറും കൊൽക്കത്തയിലെ ചൗരിംഗീയിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    10:57 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ എട്ടാമത്തെയും അവസാനത്തെയും വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
    10:32 AM, 29 Apr
    ഹാജതി സദാൻ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിന് സമീപത്തുണ്ടായ ബോംബേറ് സംബന്ധിച്ച് പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു
    10:13 AM, 29 Apr
    വടക്കൻ കൊൽക്കത്തയിലെ മഹാജതി സദാൻ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിന് സമീപം ബോംബേറ് നടന്നതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ റിപ്പോർട്ട് തേടി.
    9:49 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാളിൽ രാവിലെ 9:31 വരെ 16.04% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    9:30 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വടക്കൻ കൊൽക്കത്തയിലെ മഹാജതി സദാൻ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിന് സമീപം ബോംബ് ഏറ്. സംഭവത്തിന്റെ വിശദാംശങ്ങൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ തേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
    9:16 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    മാൾഡയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി ഗോപാൽ ചന്ദ്ര സാഹ നിയോജകമണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    8:59 AM, 29 Apr
    ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ്
    യുപി പഞ്ചായത്ത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ നാലാം ഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആളുകൾ അണിനിരക്കുന്നു. സാംബാലിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്ത് നമ്പർ 32 ൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ.
    8:44 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വോട്ടർമാർ ബിർഭുമിലെ ബോൾപൂരിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു.
    8:29 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാളിൽ എട്ടാമത്തെയും അവസാനത്തെയും വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നു. മുർഷിദാബാദിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ
    8:15 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഇവി‌എമ്മിലെ തകരാറിനെത്തുടർന്ന് ബിർ‌ബുമിലെ പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്ത് നമ്പർ 188 ൽ അര മണിക്കൂർ വൈകിയാണ് വോട്ടിംഗ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്.
    7:59 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കോവിഡ് -19 പ്രോട്ടോക്കോളുകൾ പാലിച്ച് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി വോട്ടർമാരോട് അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ചു
    7:44 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബിജെപി നേതാവും നടനുമായ മിഥുൻ ചക്രബർത്തി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    7:32 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    11,860 പോളിംഗ് സ്‌റ്റേഷനുകളിലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 വരെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്.
    7:20 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    35 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്ക് 283 സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികളാണ് ജനവിധി തേടുന്നത്. 84 ലക്ഷം വോട്ടര്‍മാര്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ വോട്ടവകാശം വിനിയോഗിക്കും.
    7:13 AM, 29 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    35 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലേക്കാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്.
    കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്‍ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്‍ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില്‍ താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കും. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ എട്ടാമത്തേയും ഏറ്റവും അവസാനത്തെയും ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കുന്നത്.

    X