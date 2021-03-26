West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live:ബംഗാളില് 8ാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്, 56 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
We've submitted a memorandum regarding counting process because they've (EC) introduced that all counting agents & candidates should be tested for #COVID19 but no such instructions are there for polling agents/central forces that's what we wanted to point out: TMC MP Saugata Roy pic.twitter.com/ZPUUmGBcUU— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Election is the greatest festival in democracy, we both voted. COVID protocol being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work done by EC & CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance: WB Governor pic.twitter.com/NSCrVMnBzG— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar cast their votes at a polling booth in Chowringhee, Kolkata. #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/QpM5BcyS73— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hbhikPorZo— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
#WestBengalElections2021 | 16.04% voter turnout recorded till 9:31 am. pic.twitter.com/vlBswY3tLf— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He says, "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot & taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here" pic.twitter.com/QyWe1DJek5— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
People queue up to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Panchayat polls. Visuals from polling booth number 32 in Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/4Y4asJlbhD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: Specially abled voters cast their votes at a polling booth in Bolpur, Birbhum. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/GtlZReAu8f— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/YCFYEP3yGq— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Voting began with a half an hour delay due to a glitch in the EVM, at polling booth number 188 in Birbhum.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Voters are casting their votes for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalElections today. pic.twitter.com/eXIp3aZf58
Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021
Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty cast his vote for the final phase of #WestBengalPolls, at a polling station in Kashipur-Belgachia, North Kolkata— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
He says, "I had never voted so peacefully ever before. I must congratulate all the security personnel." pic.twitter.com/3nXS3UvkDI
കൊല്ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല് സര്ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില് താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്കും. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ എട്ടാമത്തേയും ഏറ്റവും അവസാനത്തെയും ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇന്ന് നടക്കുന്നത്.