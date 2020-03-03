  • search
    കൊറോണ വൈറസ്: ആശങ്ക വേണ്ടെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി, അവലോകന യോഗം ചേർന്നു

    ദില്ലി: ചൈനയില്‍ നിന്ന് തുടക്കമിട്ട കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ ഇതുവരെ മൂവായിരത്തില്‍ അധികം പേരുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കം 66 രാജ്യങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇതുവരെ കൊറോണ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ട് പേര്‍ക്കാണ് കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ദില്ലിയിലും തെലങ്കാനയിലും ഓരോരുത്തര്‍ വീതമാണ് ചികിത്സയിലുളളത്. അമേരിക്കയും സൗദി അറേബ്യയും അടക്കമുളള രാജ്യങ്ങളിലും കൊറോണ എത്തിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു.

    Live Updates...

    Corona

    5:15 PM, 3 Mar
    പനിയും ജലദോഷവും അടക്കമുളള രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങളുളള കുട്ടികൾ സ്കൂളിൽ വരുന്നത് വിലക്കി കർണാടക സർക്കാർ
    5:14 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ പ്രതിരോധത്തിനായി 100 കോടി രൂപ അനുവദിച്ച് തെലങ്കാന സർക്കാർ
    5:01 PM, 3 Mar
    രാജ്യത്ത് രണ്ടിടത്ത് കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതോടെ നിരീക്ഷണം ശക്തമാക്കി കേരളം
    4:52 PM, 3 Mar
    ഇറാനില്‍ കൊറോണ ബാധിതരായ 11 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചതായി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടുകള്‍. ഇതോടെ ഇറാനിലെ മരണസംഖ്യ 77 ആയി ഉയര്‍ന്നു
    4:35 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ച ഇറ്റാലിയന്‍ ടൂറിസ്റ്റ് താമസിച്ച ഹോട്ടലുകളില്‍ സുരക്ഷാ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങള്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. ഇയാളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആളുകളുടെ സാംപിളുകള്‍ പരിശോധിക്കും
    4:35 PM, 3 Mar
    രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരുമായി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി കേന്ദ്ര ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം
    4:19 PM, 3 Mar
    24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഹെല്‍പ് ലൈന്‍ പൊതുജനങ്ങളുടെ ആശങ്ക പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനായി തെലങ്കാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചു
    4:19 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതോടെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ജാഗ്രതാ നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി തെലങ്കാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍
    4:02 PM, 3 Mar
    രാജ്യത്തും ആഗോള വിപണിയിലുമുളള സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി നിരീക്ഷിച്ച് വരികയാണെന്നും റിസര്‍വ് ബാങ്ക്‌
    4:02 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ പടരുന്നത് ആഗോള വിപണിയെ ബാധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നതായി റിസര്‍വ് ബാങ്ക്
    3:59 PM, 3 Mar
    ജര്‍മ്മനിയില്‍ പുതുതായി 31 പേര്‍ക്ക് കൂടി കൊറോണ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതോടെ രോഗികളുടെ എണ്ണം 188 ആയി ഉയര്‍ന്നു
    3:54 PM, 3 Mar
    ചൈനയില്‍ നിന്നും മരുന്ന് ഇറക്കുമതി കുറഞ്ഞതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ നിന്നുളള മരുന്ന് കയറ്റുമതി നിയന്ത്രിക്കാന്‍ തീരുമാനം
    3:52 PM, 3 Mar
    ജപ്പാന്‍, ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയ, ഇറ്റലി, ഇറാന്‍ എന്നീ രാജ്യങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നുളളവര്‍ക്ക് ഇന്ത്യ യാത്രാവിലക്ക് ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി
    3:23 PM, 3 Mar
    സ്‌കൂളിലെ 40 വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികളെ 28 ദിവസം നിരീക്ഷിക്കും
    3:23 PM, 3 Mar
    രക്ഷിതാവിന് കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതോടെ നോയ്ഡയിലെ സ്‌ക്ൂള്‍ പൂട്ടി
    3:12 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ ഭീതിയെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ശ്രീലങ്കന്‍ പര്യടനത്തില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങള്‍ ഹസ്തദാനം ഒഴിവാക്കുമെന്ന് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്‌
    3:02 PM, 3 Mar
    സ്ഥിതി വിശകലനം ചെയ്യാന്‍ ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രി സത്യേന്ദര്‍ ജെയ്ന്‍, മറ്റ് ഉന്നത ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ എന്നിവരടക്കമുളളവരുടെ യോഗം വിളിച്ച് ദില്ലി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍
    2:59 PM, 3 Mar
    രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം ഡോളറിനെതിരെ 73 രൂപയിലേക്കാണ് താഴ്ന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്‌
    2:58 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ ബാധ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതോടെ രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം താണു
    2:58 PM, 3 Mar
    വിദേശത്ത് നിന്നെത്തുന്നവരെ പരിശോധിക്കുന്നത് മുതല്‍ ചികിത്സ ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നത് വരെയുളള കാര്യങ്ങളില്‍ വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളും മന്ത്രിമാരും അടക്കമുളളവര്‍ ഒരുമിച്ച് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.
    2:57 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ ബാധയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ അധ്യക്ഷതയില്‍ അവലോകന യോഗം ചേര്‍ന്നു.
    2:53 PM, 3 Mar
    നമുക്ക് ഒരുമിച്ച് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ടെന്നും സ്വയം സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാനുളള ചെറിയ കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ പോലും ചെയ്യണമെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    2:52 PM, 3 Mar
    കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധയില്‍ ആശങ്കപ്പെടേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി.

    coronavirus ദില്ലി തെലങ്കാന മരണം ചൈന ഇന്ത്യ കേരളം

    English summary
    Corona Virus cases reported in India Live updates
