കൊവിഡ് വാക്സിന് കുറഞ്ഞ സമയത്തിനുള്ളില് എത്തി, ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്സിനേഷന് യജ്ഞമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
Launch of the #LargestVaccineDrive. Let us defeat COVID-19.
Health workers clap and cheer as COVID-19 vaccine reaches the vaccination centre at Cooper hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Bihar: Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Delhi: Visuals from COVID-19 vaccination centre at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will visit AIIMS to witness the launch of the vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am.
Telangana: Area Hospital, Nampally in Hyderabad has been decorated with flowers and balloons ahead of the start of the first phase of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
#LargestVaccineDrive
हम तैयार हैं।
Mega Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin in India today
Read @ANI Story
ചൈനയില് നിന്ന് തുടക്കമിട്ട കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ ഇതുവരെ ലോകത്ത് ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകളുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കം 200 ലേറെ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലാണ് കൊറോണയുടെ പിടിയിൽ അമർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്. രോഗ ബാധ പ്രകടമായാല് ദിശ നമ്പര് O4712552056, ടോള്ഫ്രീ നമ്പര് 1056 എന്നിവയിലും ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. കൊവിഡുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിയാം..