    കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിന്‍ കുറഞ്ഞ സമയത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ എത്തി, ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ യജ്ഞമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

    10:48 AM, 16 Jan
    പ്രതിരോധപ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളില്‍ കാണിച്ച ഉത്സാഹം വാക്‌സിനേഷനിലും വേണമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:46 AM, 16 Jan
    ഒരു മാസത്തെ ഇടവേളകളില്‍ രണ്ട് ഡോസ് വാക്‌സിന്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കണം. കുത്തിവയ്പ്പിന് ശേഷം രണ്ടാഴ്ച കഴിഞ്ഞാലെ ഫലം കാണൂ.
    10:42 AM, 16 Jan
    വാക്‌സിനായി പ്രയത്‌നിച്ച ശാസ്ത്രഞ്ജന്മാരെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:41 AM, 16 Jan
    രണ്ട് ഡോസ് വാക്‌സിന്‍ അത്യാവശ്യമാണെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:41 AM, 16 Jan
    ഇത് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ശേഷിയുടേയും പ്രതിഭയുടേയും ഉദാഹരണം
    10:41 AM, 16 Jan
    വാക്സിനേഷൻ ഘട്ടത്തിലും ജാഗ്രത കൈ വിടരുതെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:41 AM, 16 Jan
    മൂന്ന് കോടി മുന്നണിപോരാളികളുടെ വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ ചെലവ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വഹിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:38 AM, 16 Jan
    ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ യജ്ഞമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:34 AM, 16 Jan
    കുറഞ്ഞ സമയത്തിനുളളിൽ വാക്സിൻ എത്തിയെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    10:32 AM, 16 Jan
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി രാജ്യത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്നു
    10:03 AM, 16 Jan
    റാഞ്ചിയിലെ സർദാർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റൽ കോവിഡ് -19 വാക്സിനേഷൻ ഡ്രൈവ് ആരംഭിക്കാൻ ഒരുങ്ങി.
    9:39 AM, 16 Jan
    മുംബൈയിലെ കൂപ്പർ ആശുപത്രിയിലെ വാക്സിനേഷൻ സെന്ററിലെ കൊവിർ് വാക്സിൻ എത്തുമ്പോൾ ആരോഗ്യ പ്രവർത്തകർ കൈയ്യടിക്കുകയും ആഹ്ലാദിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.
    9:37 AM, 16 Jan
    കോവിഡ് -19 വാക്സിൻ ഡ്രൈവിന് മുന്നോടിയായി ബലൂണുകൾ കൊണ്ട് അലങ്കരിച്ച വാരണാസിയിലെ ബി.എച്ച്.യു ആശുപത്രി.
    9:29 AM, 16 Jan
    വാക്സിനേഷന് തയ്യാറെടുത്ത് ബീഹാർ
    9:08 AM, 16 Jan
    വാക്സിനേഷന് തയ്യാറെടുത്ത് ദില്ലി
    9:07 AM, 16 Jan
    ആഗോള തലത്തില്‍ മരണ നിരക്ക് ഹൃദയഭേദകമാണെനനും, അത് രണ്ട് മില്യണിലെത്തിയെന്നും ഗുട്ടെറസ് പറഞ്ഞു. കൊവിഡിനെതിരെയുള്ള ലോകത്തിന്റെ ഐക്യദാര്‍ഢ്യം പരാജയപ്പെടുകയാണെന്നും, ആ വാസ്തവമാണ് അതിലേറെ വേദനിപ്പിക്കുന്നതെന്നും ഗുട്ടെറസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കമുള്ള രാജ്യങ്ങളില്‍ വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ ആരംഭിക്കാനിരിക്കെയാണ് ഗുട്ടെറസ് ഇത്തരമൊരു കാര്യം പറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നത്.
    9:07 AM, 16 Jan
    കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിന്‍ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ലഭ്യമാവാന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയെങ്കിലും വലിയ ആശങ്കകള്‍ മുന്നിലുണ്ടെന്ന് ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭാ സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറല്‍ അന്റോണിയെ ഗുട്ടെറസ്.
    8:41 AM, 16 Jan
    കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷന് തയ്യാറെടുത്ത് തെലങ്കാന
    8:34 AM, 16 Jan
    കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷന് തയ്യാറെടുത്ത് രാജ്യം
    8:09 AM, 16 Jan
    കേരളത്തില്‍ ഇന്ന് 13300 പേര്‍ വാക്‌സിന്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കുമെന്നും ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി
    8:07 AM, 16 Jan
    കൊവിഡിന്റെ കടുത്ത ലക്ഷണമുള്ളവര്‍, പ്ലാസ്മ തെറാപ്പി സ്വീകരിച്ചവര്‍, ഗര്‍ഭിണികള്‍, മുലയൂട്ടുന്ന അമ്മമാര്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ക്ക് വാക്‌സിന്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നില്ല.
    7:39 AM, 16 Jan
    ഡോക്ടര്‍മാര്‍, നഴ്സുമാര്‍, സാങ്കേതിക വിദഗ്ധര്‍, ഐസിഡിഎസ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള ലാബ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരുടെ പരിധിയില്‍ വരുന്നത്.
    7:39 AM, 16 Jan
    മൂന്ന് കോടിയോളം വരുന്ന ആരോഗ്യപ്രവര്‍ത്തകരും മുന്നണിപ്പോരാളികള്‍ക്കുമാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിന്‍ കുത്തിവയ്ക്കുന്നത്.
    7:34 AM, 16 Jan
    ലോകത്തിലെ തന്നെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ ദൗത്യത്തിനാണ് ഇന്ന് ഇന്ത്യ സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിക്കുന്നത്.
    7:11 AM, 16 Jan
    രാജ്യം കാത്തിരുന്ന കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ ദൗത്യത്തിന് ഇന്ന് തുടക്കമാകും. 10.30ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി കൊവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും
    7:09 AM, 16 Jan
    വാക്‌സിനില്‍ പാര്‍ശ്വഫലങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന ആശങ്ക വേണ്ടെന്ന് ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി കെകെ ശൈലജ. പാര്‍ശ്വഫലങ്ങള്‍ കുറഞ്ഞ വാക്‌സിനാണ് കൊവിഷീല്‍ഡെന്നും ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി
    10:13 PM, 15 Jan
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ജനുവരി 16 ന് നടക്കുന്ന വീഡിയോ കോൺഫറൻസിംഗിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കൊവിഡ് വാക്സിനേഷന് തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുക. ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ വാക്സിനേഷൻ പ്രോഗ്രാമിനാണ് ഇന്ത്യ നാളെ തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതിനുള്ള എല്ലാ തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകളും നടന്നുവരികയാണ്. എല്ലാ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെയും കേന്ദ്ര പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെയും മൊത്തം 3,006 സെഷൻ സൈറ്റുകളിലാണ് വാക്സിനേഷൻ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്. ആദ്യ ദിവസം തന്നെ ഓരോ കേന്ദ്രത്തിലും നൂറോളം ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് വാക്സിൻ നൽകും.
    10:05 PM, 15 Jan
    ഇന്ത്യയിൽ അടിയന്തര ഉപയോഗത്തിന് അനുമതി നേടിയ കോവിഷീൽഡ്, കോവാക്സിൻ എന്നീ വാക്സിനുകളാണ് ജനുവരി 16ന് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് കോടി പേർക്കാണ് വാക്സിൻ ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
    10:03 PM, 15 Jan
    സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോവിഡ്-19 വാക്‌സിന്‍ കുത്തിവയ്പ്പിനുള്ള തയ്യാറെടുപ്പുകള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയായി വരുന്നതായി ആരോഗ്യ വകുപ്പ് മന്ത്രി കെ.കെ. ശൈലജ ടീച്ചര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനതലത്തിലും ജില്ലാതലത്തിലും ബ്ലോക്ക് തലത്തിലും എല്ലാ ഒരുക്കങ്ങളും നടത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. എല്ലാ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും കോവിഡ് വാക്‌സിനേഷനായി വിപുലമായ സംവിധാനങ്ങളാണ് സജ്ജമാക്കിയത്. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് 133 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലാണ് വാക്‌സിനേഷന്‍ നടക്കുന്നത്. എറണാകുളം ജില്ലയില്‍ 12 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളും തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലകളില്‍ 11 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ വീതവും ഉണ്ടാകും. ബാക്കി ജില്ലകളില്‍ 9 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ വീതമാണ് ഉണ്ടാകുക.
    8:41 PM, 15 Jan
    ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെ കൊവിഷീൽഡ് വാക്സിന് അടിയന്തര ഉപയോഗത്തിന് അംഗീകാരം നൽകി നേപ്പാൾ. ഡിപ്പാർട്ട്മെന്റ് ഓഫ് ഡ്രഗ് അഡ്മിനിസ്ട്രേഷനാണ് വാക്സിന് അനുമതി നൽകിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. ഓക്സ്ഫഡ് സർവ്വകലാശാലയും അസ്ട്രാസെനേക്കയും ചേർന്ന് വികസിപ്പിച്ചെടുത്ത വാക്സിൻ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ സിറം ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യയാണ് ഉൽപ്പാദിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. വാക്സിന് അംഗീകാരം നൽകിയതോടെ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വാക്സിനാണ് ലഭ്യമാക്കുക. ഇന്ത്യയും നേപ്പാളും തമ്മിലുള്ള ചർച്ചയ്ക്ക് പിന്നാലെയാണ് തീരുമാനം.
    ചൈനയില്‍ നിന്ന് തുടക്കമിട്ട കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ ഇതുവരെ ലോകത്ത് ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് ആളുകളുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കം 200 ലേറെ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലാണ് കൊറോണയുടെ പിടിയിൽ അമർന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്.

