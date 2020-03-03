  • search
    കൊറോണ വൈറസ്: ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ 16 മരണം! ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില്‍ 65 കാരന്‍ മരിച്ചു!

    ദില്ലി: ചൈനയില്‍ നിന്ന് തുടക്കമിട്ട കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ ഇതുവരെ 11000 ല്‍ അധികം പേരുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കം 150 ലേറെ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇതുവരെ കൊറോണ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. രോഗ ബാധ പ്രകടമായാല്‍ ദിശ നമ്പര്‍ O4712552056, ടോള്‍ഫ്രീ നമ്പര്‍ 1056 എന്നിവയിലും ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.

    Live Updates...

    Newest First Oldest First
    4:22 PM, 26 Mar
    2 ട്രില്യൺ ഡോളർ പാക്കേജ് പാസാക്കി യുഎസ് സെനറ്റ് , കൊറോണ വൈറസ് പ്രതിരോധ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളിലേര്‍പ്പെട്ടവര്‍ക്കും തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്കും ബിസിനസുകാര്‍ക്കുമായാണ് പാക്കേജ്
    4:19 PM, 26 Mar
    നെല്ല് സംഭരണം നാളെ മുതല്‍, കുട്ടനാടും പാലക്കാടും തൃശ്ശൂരും നെല്ല് സംഭരണം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതല്‍
    4:15 PM, 26 Mar
    കഴിഞ്ഞ 24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ 42 പുതിയ കൊറോണ വൈറസ് കേസുകളും നാല് മരണങ്ങളും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തതായി ആരോഗ്യ മന്ത്രാലയം ജോയിന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി ലാവ് അഗ്രവാൾ , മൊത്തം കേസുകളുടെ എണ്ണം 649
    4:07 PM, 26 Mar
    ആന്‍ഡമാനിലും കൊവിഡ് 19, ചെന്നൈയില്‍ നിന്നെത്തിയ ആള്‍ക്കാണ് രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്
    3:59 PM, 26 Mar
    സാനിറ്റൈസറുകള്‍ കൂടുതലായി നിര്‍മ്മിക്കാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അനുമതി
    3:47 PM, 26 Mar
    കൊവിഡ് 19 നെത്തുടർന്ന് ഏപ്രിൽ 14 വരെ ട്രേഡിംഗ് സമയങ്ങളില്‍ മാറ്റം വരുത്തിയതായി മൾട്ടി കമ്മോഡിറ്റി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് (എംസിഎക്സ്) സർക്കുലർ.
    3:29 PM, 26 Mar
    രാജ്യത്തെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ കൊവിഡ് 19 ആശുപത്രി സ്ഥാപിക്കാൻ ഒഡീഷ. 1000 കിടക്കകളുള്ള ആശുപത്രി രണ്ടാഴ്ചയ്ക്കുള്ളിൽ പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമമാകും.
    3:24 PM, 26 Mar
    കൊവിഡ് 19: ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ മരണസംഖ്യ 16
    3:06 PM, 26 Mar
    രാജസ്ഥാനില്‍ 73 കാരന്‍ കൊവിഡ് 19 ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചു
    2:33 PM, 26 Mar
    പോപ്പ് ഫ്രാൻസിസ് താമസിക്കുന്ന പ്രദേശത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന ഇറ്റാലിയൻ സർക്കാർ ജീവനക്കാരന് കൊവിഡ് 19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.
    2:31 PM, 26 Mar
    മലേഷ്യൻ രാജാവ് സുൽത്താൻ അബ്ദുള്ള സുൽത്താൻ അഹമ്മദ് ഷായും ഭാര്യ തുങ്കു അസീസാ ആമിന മൈമുന ഇസ്കന്ദരിയയും കൊവിഡ്-19 നിരീക്ഷണത്തിൽ. കൊട്ടാരം ജീവനക്കാരിൽ 7 പേർക്ക് രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്നാണിത്
    2:29 PM, 26 Mar
    ബാങ്കുകളും എടിഎമ്മുകളും എല്ലാം ലോക്ക് ഡൌണിന്റെ പരിധിയിൽ വരില്ലെന്ന് ധനമന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ. ബാങ്കുകൾക്ക് പ്രവർത്തിക്കാനുള്ള സാഹചര്യം ഒരുക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട് എന്നും ധനമന്ത്രി
    2:18 PM, 26 Mar
    ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് പിഎഫിൽ നിന്ന് മൂന്ന് മാസത്തെ ശന്പത്തിന് തത്വല്യമായ തുക വരെ പിൻവലിക്കാൻ അനുമതി നൽകാനും തീരുമാനും
    2:12 PM, 26 Mar
    അർഹതപ്പെട്ടവരിലേക്കും പാവപ്പെട്ടരിലേക്കും ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങൾ എത്തിക്കുന്നതിനാണ് മുൻഗണനയെന്നും നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ
    2:11 PM, 26 Mar
    എല്ലാ പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങളും ഉടനടി നടപ്പിൽ വരുത്തുമെന്നും കേന്ദ്ര ധനമന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ.
    2:10 PM, 26 Mar
    ഡിസ്ട്രിക്ട് മിനൽ ഫണ്ട് കൊറോണ പരിശോധനയ്ക്ക് ഉപയോഗിക്കാൻ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാരുകളോട് കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ ആവശ്യപ്പെടും
    2:09 PM, 26 Mar
    വെൽഫെയർ ഫണ്ടിന്റെ ഗുണഫലങ്ങൾ മൂന്നരക്കോടി രജിസ്റ്റേർഡ് നിർമ്മാണ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് ലഭിക്കും. ഫണ്ട് വിനിയോഗത്തിന് സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാരുകൾക്ക് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകും
    2:07 PM, 26 Mar
    പ്രോവിഡന്റ് ഫണ്ട് നിയമങ്ങളിൽ കൂടുതൽ ഇളവുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര ധനമന്ത്രി. സംഘടിത മേഖലയിൽ പിഎഫ് പദ്ധതി നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങൾ ഭേദഗതി ചെയ്യും
    2:00 PM, 26 Mar
    ഇപിഎഫില്‍ ആനുകൂല്യം: 100 ജീവനക്കാര്‍ വരെയുള്ള കമ്പനികളിലെ ഇപിഎഫ് വിഹിതം സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നല്‍കും. 90 ശതമാനം ജീവനക്കാരുടേയും ശന്പളം 15,000 രൂപയിൽ താഴെയുള്ള കന്പനികൾക്കാണ് ഈ ആനുകൂല്യം
    1:56 PM, 26 Mar
    സംഘടിതമേഖലയിൽ തൊഴിലാളികളുടേയും തൊഴിൽദാതാക്കളുടേയും പിഎഫ് വിഹിതം കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാർ അടയ്ക്കും
    1:50 PM, 26 Mar
    ഉജ്വല യോജനയ്ക്ക് കീഴിൽ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് അടുത്ത മൂന്ന് മാസത്തേക്ക് സൗജന്യ പാചകവാതക സിലിണ്ടറുകൾ നൽകും, 8.3 കോടി ബിപിഎൽ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇതിന്റെ ഗുണം ലഭിക്കും
    1:49 PM, 26 Mar
    20 കോടി വനിത ജൻ ധൻ അക്കൌണ്ട് ഉടമകൾക്ക് എക്സ് ഗ്രേഷ്യ തുകയായി 500 രൂപ വീതം 3 മാസം നൽകും
    1:48 PM, 26 Mar
    തൊഴിലുറപ്പ് പദ്ധതി വേതനം വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചു, 181 രൂപയില്‍ നിന്നും 202 ആക്കി
    1:36 PM, 26 Mar
    80 കോടി പാവപ്പെട്ടവര്‍ക്ക് ആനുകൂല്യം ലഭിക്കും
    1:34 PM, 26 Mar
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ഗരീബ് കല്യാണ്‍ യോജന പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു, അഞ്ച് കിലോ അരിയും ഗോതന്പും ലഭിക്കും
    1:33 PM, 26 Mar
    1.7 ലക്ഷം കോടിയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക പാക്കേജ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു, ആശാവര്‍ക്കര്‍മാരുള്‍പ്പടെയുള്ളവരെ പാക്കേജില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്‌
    1:25 PM, 26 Mar
    നിർമല സീതാരാമന്റെ വാർത്താ സമ്മേളനം തുടങ്ങി, ആരും വിശന്നിരിക്കുന്ന സാഹചര്യം ഉണ്ടാക്കില്ലെന്ന് നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ
    12:40 PM, 26 Mar
    ബെവ്‌കോ തുറക്കില്ല, ലോക് ഡൗണ്‍ കഴിയുന്നത് വരെ നിലവിലെ സ്ഥിതി തുടരും
    12:13 PM, 26 Mar
    കേന്ദ്ര ധന മന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1 മണിക്ക് മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കാണും, കൊവിഡ് ഉത്തേജക പാക്കേജുകൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചേക്കുമെന്ന് സൂചന
    12:11 PM, 26 Mar
    ഗുജറാത്തിലും കൊവിഡ് 19 മരണം, ഭാവ്‌നഗറില്‍ 75 വയസ്സുകാരനാണ് മരിച്ചത്
