കൊറോണ വൈറസ്: ഇന്ത്യയില് 16 മരണം! ജമ്മു കശ്മീരില് 65 കാരന് മരിച്ചു!
ദില്ലി: ചൈനയില് നിന്ന് തുടക്കമിട്ട കൊറോണ വൈറസ് ബാധ ഇതുവരെ 11000 ല് അധികം പേരുടെ ജീവനെടുത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ത്യ അടക്കം 150 ലേറെ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇതുവരെ കൊറോണ റിപ്പോര്ട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. രോഗ ബാധ പ്രകടമായാല് ദിശ നമ്പര് O4712552056, ടോള്ഫ്രീ നമ്പര് 1056 എന്നിവയിലും ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്.
