    LIVE UPDATES: ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ആദ്യ ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു; വോട്ടിംഗ് 89 സീറ്റുകളില്‍

    • By
    Google Oneindia Malayalam News

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:58 AM, 1 Dec
    ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തിൽ രാവിലെ 9 മണി വരെ 4.92% പോളിങ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    9:48 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ അദ്യഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.
    9:38 AM, 1 Dec
    എല്ലാവരോടും വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാന്‍ അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി
    9:27 AM, 1 Dec
    ബി ജെ പിയും കോൺഗ്രസും എല്ലാ സീറ്റുകളിലും മത്സരിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടി 88 സീറ്റുകളിലും ബി എസ് പി 57 സീറ്റുകളിലും ഓൾ ഇന്ത്യ മജ്‌ലിസ്-ഇ-ഇത്തിഹാദുൽ മുസ്ലിമിൻ ആറിടത്തുമാണ് ഒന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്
    9:17 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്ത് ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ സിആർ പാട്ടീല്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു
    9:06 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയിലും ബിജെപിയിലും വിശ്വാസമുണ്ട്, തുടർച്ചയായി ഏഴാം തവണയും ഞങ്ങൾ സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിക്കും: വിജയ് രൂപാണി
    9:02 AM, 1 Dec
    നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുള്ള ബിജെപിക്ക് വേണ്ടിയാണ് വോട്ടർമാർ പോരാടുന്നതെന്ന് സിആർ പാട്ടീല്‍. ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ മൂന്ന് റെക്കോർഡുകൾ സ്ഥാപിക്കും, ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ സീറ്റുകൾ നേടും, ഉയർന്ന മാർജിനിൽ വിജയിക്കും, ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ വോട്ട് വിഹിതം നേടുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു
    8:37 AM, 1 Dec
    സൈക്കിളിൽ ഗ്യാസ് സിലിണ്ടറും കൈയിൽ പിടിച്ച് വോട്ടിങ്ങ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിലേക്കെത്തി അമ്രേലിയിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി പരേഷ് ധനാനി
    8:16 AM, 1 Dec
    നവ്‌സാരിയിലെ വൻസ്‌ദ നിയമസഭാ സീറ്റിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി പിയൂഷ് പട്ടേലിന് നേരെയുണ്ടായ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനെ കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തി ബിജെപി
    8:02 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ആദ്യഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു
    7:55 AM, 1 Dec
    എക്‌സിറ്റ് പോളുകളും പ്രവചനങ്ങളും നിരോധിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും ഇപ്പോഴും അത് നടക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നുമാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനെ കണ്ടതിന് പിന്നാലെ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് തന്‍ഖ പ്രതികരിച്ചത്.
    7:45 AM, 1 Dec
    ഗുജറാത്ത് നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പൂർത്തിയാകുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് അഭിപ്രായ സർവേകൾ സംപ്രേക്ഷണം ചെയ്യുന്നതില്‍ നിന്നും മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ കർശനമായി വിലക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്. ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച് പാർട്ടി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന് പരാതി നല്‍കി
    7:38 AM, 1 Dec
    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ മിനി ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ഗ്രാമം എന്നറിയപ്പെടുന്ന ജാംബൂരിലെ പ്രത്യേക ഗോത്രവർഗ ബൂത്ത്
    7:36 AM, 1 Dec
    നിരവധി നേതാക്കള്‍ പാർട്ടിവിട്ട് പോയതാണ് മേഖലയില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേരിടുന്ന പ്രധാന വെല്ലുവിളി.
    7:27 AM, 1 Dec
    2017 ല്‍ സൗരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ ആകെയുള്ള 48 സീറ്റുകളിൽ 28 സീറ്റും കോൺഗ്രസ് നേടിയപ്പോൾ ബിജെപി 19 സീറ്റുകള്‍ മാത്രമാണ് നേടിയത്.
    7:12 AM, 1 Dec
    2017 ല്‍ സൗരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ അമ്രേലി, മോർബി, ഗിർസോമനാഥ് എന്നീ മൂന്ന് ജില്ലകളിലെ എല്ലാ സീറ്റുകളിലും ബിജെപി പരാജയപ്പെട്ടപ്പോൾ ജുനഗഡ്, പോർബന്തർ ജില്ലകളില് ബിജെപിക്ക് ഓരോ സീറ്റ് മാത്രമാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്.
    7:07 AM, 1 Dec
    സൗരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ പാട്ടിദാർ വോട്ടർമാരുടെ പിന്തുണയില്‍ വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയാണ് ബി ജെ പി വെച്ചുപുലർത്തുന്നത്. 2017 ല്‍ ഒഴികെ മേഖലയില്‍ തുടർച്ചയായി ബി ജെ പിക്ക് സീറ്റുകള്‍ വർധിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്
    7:02 AM, 1 Dec
    പാലം അപകടം നടന്ന മോർബി ഉള്‍പ്പടേയുള്ള മണ്ഡലങ്ങളും ഇന്ന് ജനവിധിയെഴുതുന്നു
    6:42 AM, 1 Dec
    'ഇന്ന് വളരെ പ്രധാനപ്പെട്ട ഒരു ദിവസമാണ്. എല്ലാ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികളുടെയും കഠിനാധ്വാനം ഫലം ചെയ്യും. പരമാവധി വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ ഞാൻ ജനങ്ങളോട് അഭ്യർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു'-റിവാബ ജഡേജ, ബിജെപിയുടെ ജാംനഗർ നോർത്ത് സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി
    2:25 AM, 1 Dec
    ബിജെപി 2017ല്‍ വിജയിച്ച 48 സീറ്റുകള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്നതാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന മണ്ഡലങ്ങള്‍
    2:24 AM, 1 Dec
    കോണ്‍ഗ്രസും ബിജെപിയും 89 സീറ്റിലാണ് മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്, എഎപി 88 സീറ്റിലും മത്സരിക്കുന്നു

    അഹമ്മദാബാദ്: ഗുജറാത്തില്‍ ആദ്യ ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. 89 സീറ്റുകളിലേക്കാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. എഴുന്നൂറില്‍ അധികം സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ ഇന്ന് ജനവിധി തേടും. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ദക്ഷിണ മേഖലയിലെയും, സൗരാഷ്ട്ര-കച്ച് മേഖലയിലായിട്ടുള്ള 19 ജില്ലകളിലായിട്ടാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. തത്സമയ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വാർത്തകളിലേക്ക്...

