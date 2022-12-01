LIVE UPDATES: ഗുജറാത്തില് ആദ്യ ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു; വോട്ടിംഗ് 89 സീറ്റുകളില്
#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Senior citizens cast their vote at a polling booth in Bharuch amid the first phase of polling that's underway in the state. pic.twitter.com/6tdwMz82Z5— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2022
Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil casts his vote for the first phase of #GujaratElections at a polling station in Surat. pic.twitter.com/4ZcRGRtQOn— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Voting for the first phase of #GujaratElections2022 begins.— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
Fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today, with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling. pic.twitter.com/NwftLKkvXE
Gujarat assembly polls phase 1: India's mini African village to vote at special tribal booth in Jambur— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 1, 2022
Gujarat | Today is a very important day. The hard work of all BJP candidates is going to pay off. I request people to vote as much as possible: Rivaba Jadeja, BJP's Jamnagar North candidate #GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/Ujr1T2TLyq— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022
അഹമ്മദാബാദ്: ഗുജറാത്തില് ആദ്യ ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. 89 സീറ്റുകളിലേക്കാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. എഴുന്നൂറില് അധികം സ്ഥാനാര്ത്ഥികള് ഇന്ന് ജനവിധി തേടും. ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ദക്ഷിണ മേഖലയിലെയും, സൗരാഷ്ട്ര-കച്ച് മേഖലയിലായിട്ടുള്ള 19 ജില്ലകളിലായിട്ടാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്. തത്സമയ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വാർത്തകളിലേക്ക്...