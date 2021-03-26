Assembly Elections 2021 Live: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലും അസമിലും രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു

YouTube
    8:06 PM, 1 Apr
    മമത ബാനർജി വൻ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിൽ നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ നിന്ന് വിജയിക്കുമെന്ന് മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും തൃണമൂൽ നേതാവുമായ മുൻ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രിയും ടിഎംസി നേതാവുമായ യശ്വന്ത് സിൻഹ. പ്രതിപക്ഷ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി മമതയുടെ അടുത്തെങ്ങുമില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിക്കുന്നു. ബംഗാളിൽ രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട പോളിംഗ് പൂർത്തിയായതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് പ്രതികരണം.
    7:45 PM, 1 Apr
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിലെ ബോയൽ മൊക്താബ് പ്രൈമറി സ്കൂൾ പോളിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് ഇന്ന് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടിട്ടില്ലെന്നാണ് ജനറൽ ഒബ്‌സർവർ ഹെമൻ ദാസ് സമർപ്പിച്ച റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
    7:45 PM, 1 Apr
    തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നടത്തിപ്പുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയിൽ നിന്ന് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ സിഇഒ വഴി പരാതി ലഭിച്ചുവെന്നും ഇത് സ്പെഷ്യൽ ജനറൽ നിരീക്ഷകൻ അജയ് നായകിന് കൈമാറിയതായും തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഈ പരാതി സ്പെഷ്യൽ പോലീസ് നിരീക്ഷകൻ വിവേക് ​ഡ്യൂബ് എന്നിവർക്ക് കൈമാറുകയും നാളെ വൈകുന്നേരം 6 മണിയോടെ റിപ്പോർട്ട് സമർപ്പിക്കാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും കമ്മീഷൻ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
    7:20 PM, 1 Apr
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിന് പുറമേ മമതാ ബാനർജി വേറൊരു മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ നിന്നും മത്സരിക്കില്ല. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിയുടെ വാദം തള്ളി തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ്. നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ നിന്ന് മമത തന്നെ വിജയിക്കുമെന്നും മറ്റൊരു സീറ്റിൽ നിന്ന് മത്സരിക്കുന്ന കാര്യമുദിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും പാർട്ടി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
    7:12 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തരമന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷായുടെ നിർദേശപ്രകാരം കേന്ദ്രസേന നന്ദിഗ്രാം നിയോജകമണ്ഡലത്തിൽ ബിജെപിയെ സഹായിച്ചതായി പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനർജി. ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിയുടെ ഷായുടെ നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ പാലിച്ചാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ നടത്തിയതെന്നും തന്റെ പാർട്ടി ഉന്നയിച്ച ക്രമക്കേടുകൾ സംബന്ധിച്ച പരാതികളിൽ നടപടിയെടുക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും അവർ ആരോപിച്ചു.
    6:53 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിൽ പലയിടങ്ങളിലും അക്രമ സംഭവങ്ങളും റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
    6:53 PM, 1 Apr
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിലെ ചില ബൂത്തുകളില്‍ വോട്ടര്‍മാരെ ബിജെപിക്കാരും സൈനികരും ചേര്‍ന്ന് തടയുന്നു എന്ന് തൃണമൂല്‍ ആരോപിച്ചു. ബോയല്‍ സ്‌കൂളിലെ ബൂത്തിന് പുറത്ത് ഏറെ നേരം സംഘര്‍ഷാവസ്ഥയായിരുന്നു. ശേഷം നേരിട്ട് മമത ബാനര്‍ജി എത്തി. ബൂത്തിന് പുറത്ത് അവര്‍ കുത്തിയിരിപ്പ് സമരം നടത്തി. അവിടെ ഇരുന്ന് ഗവര്‍ണറെ വിളിച്ച മമത പ്രശ്‌നത്തില്‍ ഇടപെട്ട് പരിഹാരം കാണണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.
    6:35 PM, 1 Apr
    വൈകിട്ട് 7.30ന് തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ വാർത്താ സമ്മേളനം.
    6:29 PM, 1 Apr
    അസമിൽ രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ 73.03% ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ്.
    6:18 PM, 1 Apr
    അസമിലും പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലും പോളിംഗ് അവസാനിച്ചു.
    6:09 PM, 1 Apr
    മമതാ ബാനർജി പബ്ലിസിറ്റിക്ക് വേണ്ടി നാടകം കളിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് സുവേന്ദു അധികാരി.
    6:03 PM, 1 Apr
    ബംഗാളിൽ അഞ്ച് മണി വരെ 80% ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    5:50 PM, 1 Apr
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ 80.79 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    5:38 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിൽ 72.25 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. അസമിൽ 67.60 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. വൈകിട്ട് 5.10 വരെയുള്ള കണക്കുകളാണിത്.
    5:32 PM, 1 Apr
    ബംഗാളിലെ മൊയ്നയിൽ ബിജെപി ബൂത്ത് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തു. പരാതിയുമായി തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനെ സമീപിച്ചു.
    5:31 PM, 1 Apr
    പരാതി നൽകിയിട്ടും തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷണർ മൌനം പാലിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് മമതാ ബാനർജി. ബിജെപിക്കാരെ മാത്രം സഹായിച്ചാൽ മതിയെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രസേനയ്ക്ക് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി നിർദേശം നൽകിയെന്നും മമത.
    5:22 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ മമതാ ബാനർജിയുള്ള പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്ത് സന്ദർശിച്ച് ബിജെപി നേതാവ് സുവേന്ദു അധികാരി.
    5:20 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലെ കേശ്പൂരിൽ സംഘർഷം. തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ബിജെപി പോളിംഗ് ഏജന്റിനും ആക്രമിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.
    5:04 PM, 1 Apr
    അസം
    അസമിൽ 63.04% രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. ജില്ലാ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ ഡാരംഗിലാണ് ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. ഇവിടെ 67.52 ശതമാനവും ഏറ്റവും കുറവ് പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഹോജായിൽ 57.48 ശതമാനവുമാണ് പോളിംഗ്.
    5:00 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലെ മേദിനിപ്പൂരിൽ വയോധികരെ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ സഹായിക്കുന്ന ഐടിബിപി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ.
    4:46 PM, 1 Apr
    'ആദ്യം നന്ദിഗ്രാമില്‍ പോയി, അവിടെയുളള ജനങ്ങള്‍ നിങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കി'. ഇനി മറ്റെവിടേക്ക് പോയാലും ബംഗാളിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ മറുപടി തരാന്‍ തയ്യാറാണെന്നും നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി പറഞ്ഞു.
    4:43 PM, 1 Apr
    മമത ബാനര്‍ജിക്കെതിരെ നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. മറ്റൊരു മണ്ഡലത്തില്‍ കൂടി നോമിനേഷന്‍ കൊടുക്കുന്നതായി കേട്ടുവല്ലോ എന്ന് പരിഹാസം
    3:20 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പ്രദേശവാസികളെ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ അനുവദിച്ചില്സ, ഗവർണർ ധൻഖറെ വിളിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമതാ ബാനർജി.
    2:46 PM, 1 Apr
    നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ ബൂത്തിന് പുറത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ്- തൃണമൂൽ പ്രവർത്തകർ നേർക്കുനേർ. സ്ഥിതി ശാന്തമാക്കാൻ സുരക്ഷാ സേന ശ്രമം നടത്തിവരികയാണ്. മമതാ ബാനർജിയും സ്ഥലത്ത് ക്യാമ്പ് ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്.
    2:44 PM, 1 Apr
    ബംഗാളിൽ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുണ്ടാക്കുന്നത് പുറത്തുനിന്നെത്തുന്നവരെന്ന് പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി. നന്ദിഗ്രാമിലെ ബൂത്തിന് പുറത്തുവെച്ചാണ് മമതയുടെ പ്രതികരണം.
    2:21 PM, 1 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിൽ രണ്ടാംഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ബിജെപി നേതാവ് സുവേന്ദു അധികാരി സഞ്ചരിച്ച വാഹന വ്യൂഹത്തിന് നേരെ കല്ലേറ്. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് ബംഗാളിലെ നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ വെച്ചാണ് ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്. എന്നാൽ അദ്ദേഹം പരിക്കേൽക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു.
    2:00 PM, 1 Apr
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനർജി നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ. ബിജെപി വെല്ലുവിളി ഏറ്റെടുത്താണ് സിറ്റിങ് മണ്ഡലമായ ഭവാനിപൂർ ഉപേക്ഷിച്ച് മമത നന്ദിഗ്രാമിൽ മത്സരിക്കാനെത്തിയത്. മുൻ വിശ്വസ്തനും ഇപ്പോൾ ബിജെപി നേതാവുമായ സുവേന്ദു അധികാരിയാണ് ഇവിടെ ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർഥി.
    1:43 PM, 1 Apr
    കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് സുഷ്മിത ദേവ് വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    ദില്ലി: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലും അസമിലും ഇന്ന് രണ്ടാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. ഇരു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലേയും ആദ്യ ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് മാര്‍ച്ച് 27 ന് പൂര്‍ത്തിയായിരുന്നു. നന്ദിഗ്രാം ഉള്‍പ്പടെ ബിജെപിക്കും അതേപോലെ ഭരണകക്ഷിയായ തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനും വളരെ നിര്‍ണായകമായ പല മണ്ഡലങ്ങളും രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുന്നു.അസമില്‍ 47 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പൂര്‍ത്തിയായത്.

