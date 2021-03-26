Assembly Elections 2021 Live: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലും അസമിലും രണ്ടാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
As per our information, Mamata Banerjee is winning with a huge margin (in Nandigram) and the opposition candidate is nowhere near her: Former Union Minister & TMC leader Yashwant Sinha #WestBengalElection2021 pic.twitter.com/8U3S31rFuz— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Mamata stalled voting for 2 hours here. Around 90% of voting has happened in Nandigram but it is only 78% at this booth. Voting is going on peacefully here. There is no issue. There is no worker of TMC in this area. She is doing drama: Nandigram BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari pic.twitter.com/hFJclJbobV— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
67.60% polling in Assam, 72.25% polling in West Bengal, till 5:10 pm: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/8ef4VdWMDW— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Home Minister himself is instructing CRPF, BSF and other jawans to help only BJP and its goons. I apologise to my Election Commission for their silence. We have given so many letters but they are one-sidedly supporting BJP candidates: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/eBxNLR2sIU— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
ITBP troops guard booths and help senior citizens in Tamluk, East Medinipur, during second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls: ITBP pic.twitter.com/Q6w71d0tKq— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
#WATCH | Didi, is there any truth in the rumour that you are going to file nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram), & people gave you an answer. If you go somewhere else, people of Bengal are ready: PM Narendra Modi in Uluberia. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Wr4fcYw0pr— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly constituency, as the second phase of polling for Assembly elections is underway pic.twitter.com/Rw7KGLZFCo— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
Assam: Congress leader Sushmita Dev casts her vote at a polling station in Silchar— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021
"Mahajot (grand alliance) is an inclusive alliance. BJP is a communal alliance," she says pic.twitter.com/btcvuzPLwz
ദില്ലി: പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലും അസമിലും ഇന്ന് രണ്ടാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. ഇരു സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലേയും ആദ്യ ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് മാര്ച്ച് 27 ന് പൂര്ത്തിയായിരുന്നു. നന്ദിഗ്രാം ഉള്പ്പടെ ബിജെപിക്കും അതേപോലെ ഭരണകക്ഷിയായ തൃണമൂല് കോണ്ഗ്രസിനും വളരെ നിര്ണായകമായ പല മണ്ഡലങ്ങളും രണ്ടാം ഘട്ടത്തില് ഉള്പ്പെടുന്നു.അസമില് 47 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് ആദ്യ ഘട്ടത്തില് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പൂര്ത്തിയായത്.