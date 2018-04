ബിജെപി മൗനം വെടിഞ്ഞു; ബാലപീഡനത്തിന് വധശിക്ഷ തന്നെ, നിയമത്തിൽ പൊളിച്ചെഴുത്ത് വേണം!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.