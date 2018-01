ബന്ധുവീട്ടില്‍ നിന്ന് ഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ച ഒമ്പത് പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു: ഭക്ഷ്യവിഷബാധയെന്ന് സംശയം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Barabanki: An investigation team reached Thal Khurd village for further probe. 9 people of the village died after consuming food & drinks at their relative's place. pic.twitter.com/eWtFusbXeY

English summary

Nine people have died at Lucknow's Trauma Centre after consuming food at their relative's place in Thal Khurd Village. All bodies have been sent for postmortem, reports ANI.