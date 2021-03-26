YouTube
    LIVE

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live: ബംഗാളില്‍ നാലാം ഘട്ടം അവസാനിച്ചു, 76.16 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്

    7:24 PM, 10 Apr
    നാലാംഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ബംഗാളില്‍ 76.16 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    7:24 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാളില്‍ പോളിങ് അവസാനിച്ചു
    6:08 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വെടിവെപ്പില്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പട്ടവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെ സന്ദര്‍ശിക്കാന്‍ മോദി ബാധ്യസ്ഥനാണെന്ന് മമത ബാനര്‍ജി
    4:57 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കൃഷ്ണനഗറിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റാലിയില്‍ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി സംസാരിക്കുന്നു
    4:15 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറിലെ സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ കർശന നടപടിയെടുക്കാൻ ഞാൻ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനോട് അഭ്യർത്ഥിക്കുന്നു. ദീദിയുടെ അവരുടെ പടയാളികളുടേയും ഗുണ്ടായിസം ബംഗാളില്‍ അനുവദിക്കാന്‍ കഴിയില്ല. സുരക്ഷാ സേനയെ ആക്രമിച്ച് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് തടസ്സപ്പെടുത്താനുള്ള തന്ത്രങ്ങള്‍ നിങ്ങളെ സംരക്ഷിക്കില്ലെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.
    4:12 PM, 10 Apr
    ആളുകളെ അക്രമങ്ങള്‍ക്കായി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി. 'കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറിൽ സംഭവിച്ചത് വളരെ സങ്കടകരമായ കാര്യമാണ്. മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങളോട് എനിക്ക് സഹതാപം ഉണ്ട്. അവരുടെ നിര്യാണത്തിൽ ഞാൻ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ബിജെപിക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന ജനപിന്തുണ കണ്ട് ദീദിയും അവരുടെ ഗുണ്ടകളും പരിഭ്രാന്തരായി. തന്റെ കസേര തെറിക്കുമെന്ന ഉറപ്പിച്ച അവര്‍ ആക്രമണങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പ്രേരിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ്'-സിലിഗുരിയില്‍ നടന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റാലിക്കിടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആരോപിച്ചു.
    4:02 PM, 10 Apr
    3:39 വരെ ബംഗാളില്‍ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത് 66.76 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    3:50 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വെടിവെപ്പിന് പിന്നാലെ സിഐഎസ്എഫിനെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തമാക്കി തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്
    3:01 PM, 10 Apr
    കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറിലെ വെടിവെയ്പ്പില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ച് സംസ്ഥാന വ്യാപക പ്രതിഷേധം നടത്തുമെന്ന് തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ്
    2:12 PM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    സിഐഎസ്എഫ് വെടിവെയ്പ്പില്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടവരുടെ വീടുകള്‍ മമത ബാനര്‍ജി സന്ദര്‍ശിക്കും
    1:49 PM, 10 Apr
    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ദിനത്തിലെ അക്രമ സംഭവങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ബിജെപി പ്രതിനിധികള്‍ ഇന്ന് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനെ കാണും
    1:49 PM, 10 Apr
    ബംഗാളില്‍ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1:37 വരെ 52.89ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    1:12 PM, 10 Apr
    കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറില്‍ വെടിവെയ്പ്പുണ്ടായ ബൂത്തിലെ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നിര്‍ത്തിവെച്ചു
    12:26 PM, 10 Apr
    പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത ബോംബുകള്‍ പൊലീസ് നിര്‍വീര്യമാക്കുന്നു
    12:09 PM, 10 Apr
    ബംഗാളിലെ അധികാരമാറ്റ ചിത്രം ഒറ്റനോട്ടത്തില്‍
    11:32 AM, 10 Apr
    സിതാള്‍ കുച്ചിയിലെ 126 ആം നമ്പര്‍ ബൂത്തിലാണ് വെടിവെയ്പ് നടന്നത്. പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍ക്ക് നേരെ സിഐഎസ്എഫ് വെടിയുതിര്‍ക്കുകയായിരുന്നെന്നാണ് സൂചന.
    11:24 AM, 10 Apr
    കൂച്ച് ബെഹാറിലെ വെടിവെയ്പ്പിൽ നാല് പേർ കൂടി കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ആകെ മരണം 5 ആയി
    11:19 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    നാലാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ 11.05 മണിവരെ 16.65 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    10:48 AM, 10 Apr
    ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ലോക്കറ്റ് ചാറ്റര്‍ജിയുടെ കാറിന് നേരെ ഹൂഗ്ലിയില്‍ ആക്രമണം.
    10:47 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഹൂഗ്ലിയില്‍ മാധ്യമസംഘത്തിന് നേരെ ആക്രമണം
    10:35 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറിലെ 18 വയസുകാരന്‍റെ കൊലപാതകത്തില്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് തേടി
    10:34 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഗോവിന്ദ് നഗര്‍ ഏരിയയില്‍ നിന്നും കണ്ടെടുത്ത ബോംബുകള്‍
    10:27 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    നോര്‍ത്ത് ഹൗറയില്‍ ബോംബ് സ്ഫോടനം. പൊലീസ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി
    10:25 AM, 10 Apr
    തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനിടെ ബംഗാളില്‍ പരക്കെ ആക്രമം. കൂച്ച് ബെഹാറില്‍ വോട്ടർമാരുടെ നേര്‍ക്ക് വെടിവെയ്പ്പ്, ഒരാള്‍ മരിച്ചു
    10:05 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    നാലാംഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ബംഗാളില്‍ 9.30 വരെ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത് 15.85 ശതമാനം വോട്ട്
    9:25 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    സംഘര്‍ഷ സാഹചര്യം കണക്കിലെടുത്ത് ബംഗാളിലെ 793 ബൂത്തുകളില്‍ അര്‍ധ സൈനികരെ വിന്യസിച്ചു
    9:15 AM, 10 Apr
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ വിശ്വസ്തനും തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമായ പാർഥ ചാറ്റർജി ബെഹലയിൽ ബിജെപിയുടെ ശ്രാബന്ധി ചാറ്റർജിയെ നേരിടുന്നു.
    8:45 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാള്‍ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ രാവിലെ മുതല്‍ വോട്ടര്‍മാരുടെ നീണ്ട നിര
    8:10 AM, 10 Apr
    വോട്ടെടപ്പ് ആരംഭിക്കുന്നതിന് മുമ്പ് കൂച്ച് ബിഹാറിലും അലിപൂർ ദ്വാറിലും ആക്രമങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തു
    7:56 AM, 10 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബാബുല്‍ സുപ്രിയോ അടക്കമുള്ള പ്രമുഖര്‍ ഇന്ന് ജനവിധി തേടുന്നു
    കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്‍ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്‍ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില്‍ താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കും. ബംഗാളില്‍ ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.

