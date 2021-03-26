West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live: ബംഗാളില് നാലാം ഘട്ടം അവസാനിച്ചു, 76.16 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
Polling ends for the fourth phase of #WestBengalAssembly; visuals from polling booth number 149 in South 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/C8rwUiNy4w— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
It was PM's responsibility to meet the family members of the deceased. Isn't he ashamed? He is giving clean chit. It's a matter of shame. I condemn his attitude: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/jUOFc7gMYT— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
#WATCH | The reason behind Didi's anger is not only BJP & Modi but the people whose trust Didi has broken... The minority community that Didi persuaded are at distress so she needs to appeal to them continuously: PM Modi in Krishnanagar pic.twitter.com/om2pcSMH8l— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Trinamool Congress (TMC) writes to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal over "Cold-blooded murder of four and brutal injury of three innocent people by Central Forces." pic.twitter.com/Vgq1ReGsHx— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Our party workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar: Saugata Roy, TMC MP— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Commission orders adjourning the poll in Polling Station 125 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports sought from them and Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm today: EC#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/9T8w3dR7Sn— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
#WATCH Bomb squad defuses country-made bombs found by police last night in Nanur, Birbhum district#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/NNIXAeY9ej— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
#WATCH BJP leader Locket Chatterjee's car attacked by locals in Hoogly during the fourth phase of West Bengal assembly elections #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/aQAgzWI94v— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
West Bengal: Media vehicles covering West Bengal Assembly elections attacked in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/thukqWWJL7— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
West Bengal: Long queue of voters at a polling station in— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Kulberia Dharmatala F.P. School, Bhangar, South 24 Parganas pic.twitter.com/2h3a5bdP7I
കൊല്ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല് സര്ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില് താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്കും. ബംഗാളില് ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.