West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live:ബംഗാളില് ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു, പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ മുന്നണികള്
Polling underway in Chopra, North Dinajpur during the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/7ji6tHFwVk— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
A voter at a booth near Nandigram village, Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district was given first aid by the ITBP medic team during the sixth phase of polling in West Bengal today pic.twitter.com/0E5erqSUSx— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting underway for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Visuals from Banpara pic.twitter.com/3JLTbZALDu
ITBP troops guarding polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District during the sixth phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/UWSopaD7xQ— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
मैं बंगाल के छठे चरण के सभी मतदाताओं विशेषकर युवाओं से अपील करता हूं कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में बंगाल के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए निडरता से मतदान करें।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2021
आपका एक वोट बंगाल के गरीबों व वंचितों को उनका अधिकार देने और प्रदेश को विकास में अग्रणी बनाने का आधारस्तंभ है।
People queue up to cast their vote for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls. Visuals from booth number 175 in Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur district. pic.twitter.com/ruM8TO7Ikl— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He says, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy & everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development." pic.twitter.com/Hfh0QgcxcI— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/Vz3KKbKzwg
West Bengal: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/gDp5z1VYsS— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections begins, 43 constituencies across 4 districts go to polls today. pic.twitter.com/FtHl9EYkT4— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Preparations underway at a polling booth in Mongalkote constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. pic.twitter.com/8kHB1vVqg9— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: People form queues outside polling station number 205 in Jagatdal constituency.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/DsVCeyt7xW
കൊല്ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല് സര്ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില് താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്കും. ബംഗാളില് ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.