YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ട്രെൻഡിങ് കൊവിഡ് 19 കേരള നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2021 ഫാക്ട് ചെക്ക് കര്‍ഷക സമരം ഗൾഫ് വാർത്ത ഐപിഎൽ 2021
കാര്യങ്ങൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയാൻ
നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ അനുവദിക്കൂ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 mamata banerjee narendra modi bjp നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി ബിജെപി politics

    LIVE

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live:ബംഗാളില്‍ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു, പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ മുന്നണികള്‍

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:59 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വടക്കൻ ദിനാജ്പൂരിലെ ചോപ്രയിൽ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നു
    11:47 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    രാവിലെ 11 വരെ ബംഗാളിൽ പോളിംഗ് ശതമാനം - 37.27%
    ഉത്തർ ദിനാജ്പൂർ - 40.97% നാദിയ - 38.11% നോർത്ത് 24 പർഗാനകൾ - 32.88% പൂർബ ബാർധമാൻ - 41.04%
    11:31 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    നോർത്ത് 24 പർഗാനയിലെ ബദൂറിയയിൽ 12 ശതമാനം മാത്രമാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത് - 43 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ പോളിംഗ്.
    11:21 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വടക്കൻ ദിനാജ്പൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ ചോപ്രയിൽ 20.59 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    11:13 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ മുർഷിദാബാദ് ജില്ലയിലെ സാംസർഗഞ്ച് നിയമസഭാ മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ നിന്ന് റോക്കിയ ഖാത്തൂനെ കോൺഗ്രസ് ഇന്നലെ നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്തു. ഇവിടെ നേരത്തെ സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥിയായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച റെസോൾ ഹക്ക് കൊവിഡ് ബാധിച്ച് മരിച്ചിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിൻറെ ഭാര്യ റോക്കിയ ഖാത്തൂൻ.
    10:54 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ താരതമ്യേന സമാധാനപരമായ പോളിംഗ് നടക്കുമ്പോൾ പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ നാല് ജില്ലകളിലായി 43 നിയോജകമണ്ഡലങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ആളുകൾ വോട്ടവകാശം ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നു
    10:44 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ആദ്യ 2 മണിക്കൂറിൽ ബംഗാളിൽ 17.19% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    10:39 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നു. ബൻപാറയിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ
    10:32 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലെ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിനിടെ പൂർബ ബാർധമാൻ ജില്ലയിലെ കട്വയിലെ നന്ദഗ്രാം ഗ്രാമത്തിനടുത്തുള്ള ഒരു ബൂത്തിൽ ഐടിബിപി മെഡിസിൻ ടീം പ്രാഥമിക ചികിത്സ നൽകി
    10:21 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിൽ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.ബാൻപര മണ്ഡലത്തിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ
    10:07 AM, 22 Apr
    ബംഗാളില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    9:53 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാൾ എല്ലാവരും വോട്ട് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി
    9:45 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യ മണിക്കൂറിൽ 11 ശതമാനം പോളിംഗ് റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തു
    9:44 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ ബംഗാളിൽ 294 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളാണുള്ളത്. 180 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ഇതിനോടകം പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്
    9:39 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ ബിജെപി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുകുൾ റോയി വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    9:38 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ 2016-ൽ ആകെയുള്ള 43 സീറ്റുകളിൽ 32 സീറ്റുകളിലും തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസായിരുന്നു വിജയിച്ചത്
    9:37 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ ഇന്ന് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന ഈ 43 സീറ്റുകൾ ബിജെപിക്ക് 2019 ലോക്സഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ വലിയ വോട്ട് ശതമാനം നൽകിയ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളാണ്
    9:34 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍ യുവാക്കളോട് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ അഭ്യർത്ഥിച്ച് അമിത് ഷാ.
    8:58 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഉജ്ജാല്‍ ബിശ്വാസിനെ കൃഷ്ണനഗര്‍ ദക്ഷിണയില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ടിഎംസി സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥി ചന്ദ്രീമ ഭട്ടാചാര്യയും സിപിഐ എം നേതാവ് തന്‍മോയ് ഭട്ടാചാര്യയും ദുംദം ഉത്തറില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്നു.
    8:42 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആളുകൾ ക്യൂ നിൽക്കുന്നു
    8:29 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ഉത്തർ ദിനാജ്പൂരിലെ റൈഗഞ്ചിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ബിജെപി സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി കൃഷ്ണ കല്യാണി ബൂത്ത് നമ്പർ 134 ൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    8:15 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ ബിജെപി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് അർജുൻ സിംഗ് വടക്ക് 24 പർഗാനയിലെ ജഗത്ദാലിലെ ബൂത്ത് നമ്പർ 144 ൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി
    7:57 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബിജെപി ദേശീയ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുകുൾ റോയ് ആറാം ഘട്ട സംസ്ഥാന നിയമസഭാ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനുള്ള വോട്ട് 141 - കാഞ്ച്രപാറ മുനിസിപ്പൽ പോളിടെക്നിക് ഹൈസ്കൂളിൽ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    7:43 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    1.03 കോടിയിലധികം വോട്ടര്‍മാര്‍ക്ക് ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ അര്‍ഹതയുണ്ട്. 53.21 ലക്ഷം പുരുഷന്മാരും 50.65 ലക്ഷം സ്ത്രീകളും 256 പേര്‍ ട്രാന്‍സ്‌ജെന്‍ഡര്‍ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടവരുമാണ്.
    7:34 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വര്‍ദ്ധിച്ചുവരുന്ന കോവിഡ് കേസുകള്‍ കണക്കിലെടുത്ത്, തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് തീയതിക്ക് 72 മണിക്കൂര്‍ മുമ്പ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണ സമയം കുറച്ചിരുന്നു. ഏഴ് മണിക്ക് ആരംഭിച്ച വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 വരെയാണ്. കൊവിഡ് രോഗികള്‍ക്ക് അവസാനത്തെ മണിക്കൂറില്‍ വോട്ട് ചെയ്യാവുന്നതാണ്.
    7:24 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന 10,897 പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തുകളില്‍ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷാ സംവിധാനങ്ങളാണ് ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ 306 സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ തങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗ്യം പരീക്ഷിക്കുന്നത്.
    7:12 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ഉത്തര്‍ ദിനാജ്പൂര്‍, നാദിയ, നോര്‍ത്ത് 24 പര്‍ഗാനാസ്, പൂര്‍ബ ബര്‍ദ്ധമാന്‍ എന്നീ നാല് ജില്ലകളിലെ 43 നിയമസഭാ മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്.
    7:01 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കൊവിഡ് കേസുകള്‍ കുതിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ബംഗാളില്‍ ആറാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ഏഴ് മണിയോടെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്.
    6:56 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാൾ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിലേക്ക് വോട്ടുചെയ്യുന്നതിന് മുന്നോടിയായി മംഗൽകോട്ട് നിയോജകമണ്ഡലത്തിലെ ഒരു പോളിംഗ് ബൂത്തിൽ ഒരുക്കങ്ങൾ നടക്കുന്നു.
    6:47 AM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ജഗദ്ദാൽ നിയോജകമണ്ഡലത്തിലെ പോളിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ നമ്പർ 205 ന് പുറത്ത് ആളുകൾ ക്യൂ നിൽക്കുന്നു.
    READ MORE

    കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്‍ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്‍ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില്‍ താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കും. ബംഗാളില്‍ ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.

    കൂടുതൽ West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 വാർത്തകൾ

    English summary
    Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Puducherry, Assam Election News
    Click to comments
    വാർത്തകൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയൂ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X