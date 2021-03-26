YouTube
    LIVE

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live: ബംഗാളില്‍ ഏഴാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്, പോരാട്ടം 34 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളില്‍

    10:40 AM, 26 Apr
    https://www.facebook.com/VMBJP/posts/3888533471242653?__cft__[0]=AZUnw2Rw-I7QiAZPKjo9T_6wtX-QcLqaWxWSgeyGkv5Gu-SoXYLSYOOm-ANFa2RuGq1JsOJ-a2sXjyHY2NTMj0fwwRrbpfJtEnAzl5uWcZCuBSxJzw8gjrLT2Gwccd2IwIb8904wNe4m0kxluoNa8EHnbtjp94cWVdOiv81vOBHyALOL7UDQUZ-SGoTCd4WTfpA&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R
    തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്‍റെ പോളിങ് ഏജന്‍റ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയുടെ ചിത്രം ആലേഖനം തൊപ്പി അണിഞ്ഞതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് പശ്ചിമ ബര്‍ദമാന്‍ മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ പോളിങ് ബൂത്തില്‍ തര്‍ക്കം
    10:08 AM, 26 Apr
    മമത ബാനർജി സർക്കാരിന് 2/3 ഭൂരിപക്ഷം ലഭിക്കുമെന്ന് ടിഎംസി എംപി അഭിഷേക് ബാനർജി. കൊല്‍ക്കത്തയില്‍ വോട്ട് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതിന് ശേഷം പ്രതികരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം
    9:44 AM, 26 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളില്‍ 9:32 വരെ 17.47 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    9:25 AM, 26 Apr
    കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിനും സിപിഎമ്മിനും സ്വാധീനമുള്ള മേഖലകളില്‍ കൂടിയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്
    9:04 AM, 26 Apr
    ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ്
    യുപിയില്‍ തദ്ദേശ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്‍റെ മൂന്നാം ഘട്ടവും ഇന്ന് നടക്കുന്നു
    8:56 AM, 26 Apr
    അവസാനത്തെ രണ്ട് ഘട്ടത്തിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഒറ്റഘട്ടമായി നടത്തണമെന്ന് തൃണമൂല്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് ഉള്‍പ്പടേയുള്ള കക്ഷികള്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നെങ്കിലും നിയമപരമായ കാരണങ്ങളാല്‍ അങ്ങനെ നടത്താന്‍ കഴിയില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്.
    8:36 AM, 26 Apr
    എട്ട് ഘട്ടമായി നടക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഘട്ടം മാര്‍ച്ച് 27നാണ് തുടങ്ങിയത്. ഏപ്രില്‍ 1, 6, 10, 17, 22 തിയ്യതികളില്‍ അടുത്ത ഘട്ടങ്ങള്‍ നടന്നു. അവസാന ഘട്ട തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഏപ്രില്‍ 29ന് നടക്കും.
    8:26 AM, 26 Apr
    മുര്‍ഷിദാബാദിലെ വോട്ടിങ്ങ് കേന്ദ്രത്തിന് മുന്നില്‍ വോട്ടര്‍മാരുടെ നിര
    8:15 AM, 26 Apr
    അതേസമയം രണ്ട് മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ മരിച്ച സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലെ മത്സരം മെയ് 16 ലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സംസേര്‍ഗഞ്ച്, ജംഗിപൂര്‍ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് മാറ്റിയത്.
    8:07 AM, 26 Apr
    മുന്‍ ഘട്ടങ്ങളില്‍ പലയിടത്തും ആക്രമ സംഭവങ്ങള്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്ത പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഏഴാം ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷയും ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. 796 കമ്പനി കേന്ദ്രസേനയാണ് ഇവിടങ്ങളില്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ നിയോഗിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്
    8:07 AM, 26 Apr
    റോഡ് ഷോയ്ക്കും റാലികള്‍ക്കും തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷന്‍ നേരത്തെ നിയന്ത്രണം ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. കടുത്ത കോവിഡ് നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങലുടെ സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ നടക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കൂടിയാണ് ഇത്. ബൈക്ക് റാലികൾക്കും അഞ്ഞൂറ് പേരിൽക്കൂടുതലുള്ള റാലികൾക്കും യോഗങ്ങൾക്കുമായി അനുമതി നിഷേധിച്ചത്.
    7:40 AM, 26 Apr
    കോവിഡ് ബാധയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കടുത്ത നിയന്ത്രണങ്ങളോടെയാണ് വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്നത്.
    7:32 AM, 26 Apr
    ബംഗാളില്‍ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു
    7:32 AM, 26 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളില്‍ ഏഴാംഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പിന് തുടക്കം. 34 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളിലായി 284 മത്സരാര്‍ത്ഥികളാണ് ഈ ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.
    12:20 AM, 26 Apr
    ബംഗാളില്‍ ഏഴാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ഇന്ന്. പോരാട്ടം 34 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളില്‍. മത്സരത്തിനുള്ളത് 284 സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍
    9:29 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പ്രചരണങ്ങൾക്ക് വിലക്ക്
    8:53 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമംബംഗാളിൽ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണത്തിന് വിലക്കേർപ്പെടുത്തി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷൻ. റോഡ് ഷോ, സൈക്കിൾ- ബൈക്ക് റാലികൾക്കാണ് വിലക്കേർപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. ബൈക്ക് റാലികൾക്കും അഞ്ഞൂറ് പേരിൽക്കൂടുതലുള്ള റാലികൾക്കും യോഗങ്ങൾക്കുമുള്ള അനുമതി പിൻവലിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
    8:37 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ശാരീരിക തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണങ്ങൾ പൂർണമായും നിരോധിച്ച് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മിഷൻ. കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനം തുടരുമ്പോഴും രാഷ്ട്രീയ പാർട്ടികൾ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ പാലിക്കാത്തതിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ഉത്തരവ്. റോഡ്‌ഷോകളും സൈക്കിൾ / ബൈക്ക് / വാഹന റാലികളും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ശാരീരിക പ്രചാരണങ്ങൾ പാടില്ല.
    8:04 PM, 22 Apr
    18 വയസിന് മുകളിലുള്ള എല്ലാവർക്കും വാക്സിൻ സൗജന്യമെന്ന് മമത
    7:48 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിൽ വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ച് മണി വരെ 80% പോളിംഗ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
    7:21 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ആറു മണി വരെ 79.04 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്
    7:03 PM, 22 Apr
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി ആദ്യമായാണ് ബംഗാളിലെ പ്രചരാണം റദ്ദാക്കുന്നത്.
    6:43 PM, 22 Apr
    നിലവിലുള്ള കൊവിഡ് സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ അവലോകനം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായി നാളെ ഉന്നതതല യോഗങ്ങളിൽ അദ്ധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കുമെന്നും അതുകാരണം പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലേക്ക് എത്തില്ലെന്നു
    6:42 PM, 22 Apr
    നിലവിലെ കോവിഡ് സാഹചര്യത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ഉന്നതതല യോഗത്തിൽ അധ്യക്ഷനാകണമെന്നതിനാൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിലേക്കുള്ള സന്ദർശനം ഒഴിവാക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്.
    6:33 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    മമതയുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം അനധികൃത കുടിയേറ്റക്കാരുടെ വോട്ട് ബാങ്കെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ.പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്കും തനിക്കുമെതിരെ അധിക്ഷേപം നടത്തുകയല്ലാതെ മറ്റൊരു അജണ്ടയും ബാനർജിക്കില്ലെന്നും ഷാ ആരോപിച്ചു.
    6:26 PM, 22 Apr
    ബംഗാളിലെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണം റദ്ദാക്കി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. കൊവിഡ് അവലോകനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനുണ്ടെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാണിച്ചാണ് ഈ നീക്കം.
    6:16 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ ആറാം ഘട്ടം വോട്ടെടുപ്പിൽ പോളിങ് 70 ശതമാനം പിന്നിട്ടു. അഞ്ച് മണി വരെ 72.08 ശതമാനം പോളിങ്ങാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പുർബ ബർധമാനിൽ 76.36 ശതമാനമാണ് അഞ്ച് മണി വരെയുള്ള പോളിങ്.
    5:56 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുടെ ബംഗാളിലെ നാളത്തെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റാലികൾ റദ്ദാക്കി. കൊവിഡ് ഉന്നതതല യോഗം ഉള്ളതിനാൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനാകില്ലെന്ന് മോദി
    5:41 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ആറാം ഘട്ട പോളിങ് പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ ബോംബേറ്. നോർത്ത് 24 പർഗാന ജില്ലയിലെ ടൈറ്റാഗഡ് മണ്ഡലത്തിലാണ് വ്യാഴാഴ്ച ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് ബോംബേറ് നടന്നത്. ഇതിൽ ഒരു കുട്ടിയടക്കം ആറു പേർക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റതായി ദേശീയ മാധ്യമങ്ങൾ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. സംഭവത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് സംഘർഷ സാധ്യത മുന്നിൽ കണ്ട് ഒരു ഉയർന്ന പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെയും സി‌എ‌പി‌എഫ് ജവാൻമാരെയും പ്രദേശത്ത് വിന്യസിച്ചു.
    5:25 PM, 22 Apr
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    കോവിഡ് വാക്സിൻ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് സൗജന്യമായി ലഭ്യമാക്കണമെന്ന് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മത ബാനർജി. നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി സർക്കാർ ഖജനാവിൽ ആവശ്യത്തിന് പണം ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നിട്ടും വാക്സിനുകൾ സൗജന്യമായി നൽകാൻ വിമുഖത കാണിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് തപാനിൽ നടന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് റാലിയിൽ ബാനർജി ആരോപിച്ചു.
    കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്‍ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല്‍ സര്‍ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്‍ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില്‍ താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കും. ബംഗാളില്‍ ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.

    X