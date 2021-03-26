West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Live: ബംഗാളില് ഏഴാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്, പോരാട്ടം 34 മണ്ഡലങ്ങളില്
17.47% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 AM, for the seventh phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/JGUGHwNhc8— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
People queue up to cast their votes for the third phase of UP Panchayat polls. Visuals from Devapur Primary School in Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/LCobJjaemb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2021
People queue up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad, as they await their turn to cast their vote for the seventh phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/8p7Vbxx24N— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
People cast their votes for the seventh phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. Visuals from Samsi Primary School - designated as booth number 142/142 A - in Ratua constituency of Malda district. pic.twitter.com/IhLUl6j147— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021
Permission for roadshow, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/2tS9XFzGH5
Free vaccination will be provided to all above the age of 18 years after May 5: Trinamool Congress (TMC) quotes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KXm0UKO7Jt— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
കൊല്ക്കത്ത: പശ്ചിമബംഗാള് രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്റെ ഗതി നിര്ണയക്കുന്ന തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇത്തവണ നടക്കുന്നത്. മമത ബാനര്ജിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള തൃണമൂല് സര്ക്കാരിന് വീണ്ടുമൊരു തുടര്ഭരണം ലഭിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ളതാണ് രാഷ്ട്രീയ ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കുന്നത്. കൂടാതെ ബിജെപി ഇത്തവണ ബംഗാളില് താമര വിരിയിക്കുമോ എന്നുള്ള ചോദ്യത്തിനും ഈ നിയമസഭ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉത്തരം നല്കും. ബംഗാളില് ഇന്ന് നാലാം ഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്.