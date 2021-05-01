YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ട്രെൻഡിങ് കൊവിഡ് 19 കേരള നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2021 ഫാക്ട് ചെക്ക് കര്‍ഷക സമരം ഐപിഎൽ 2021
കാര്യങ്ങൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയാൻ
നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ അനുവദിക്കൂ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    kerala assembly election 2021 കേരള നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2021

    LIVE

    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാര്‍ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും

    • By

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:22 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളിലെ മമത ബാനര്‍ജി സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ അംഗങ്ങള്‍ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു
    10:36 AM, 10 May
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങ് അല്‍പ്പസമയത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ ആരംഭിക്കും
    10:23 AM, 10 May
    രാവിലെ 10.45 ന് രാജ്ഭവനില്‍ വെച്ച് മന്ത്രിമാർ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും
    പ്രധാന പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ
    ആവടി
    നാ മു നാസ്സര്‍
    DMK
    മഫോയ് പാണ്ഡ്യരാജൻ
    AIADMK
    Vs
    തമിഴ്നാട് നാ മു നാസർ വിജയിച്ചു
    9:44 AM, 10 May
    43 അംഗ മന്ത്രിസഭയാണ് ബംഗാളില്‍ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കുന്നത്
    9:28 AM, 10 May
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി നേരത്തെ അധികാരമേറ്റിരുന്നു
    9:28 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാര്‍ രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും.
    9:10 AM, 10 May
    അസമിലെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങില്‍ ജെപി നദ്ധ പങ്കെടുക്കും
    9:00 AM, 10 May
    ബിജെപിക്ക് 60, സഖ്യകക്ഷികളായ അസം ഗണപരിഷത്തിന് ഒമ്പത്, യുപിപിഎല്ലിന് ആറ് എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് സീറ്റുനില.
    8:39 AM, 10 May
    അസമില്‍ 126-ല്‍ 75 സീറ്റുനേടിയാണ് എന്‍.ഡി.എ. സഖ്യം ഭരണം നിലനിര്‍ത്തിയത്.
    പ്രധാന പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ
    ബഡദ്രോബ
    സിബാമോനി ബോറ
    INC
    അങ്കൂർലത ദേക
    BJP
    Vs
    അസം സിബമോനി ബോറ വിജയിച്ചു
    8:28 AM, 10 May
    അസമില്‍ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12 മണിക്കാണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞാ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടക്കുക. ഇന്നലെ നടന്ന ബിജെപി നിയമസഭാകക്ഷി യോഗത്തിലാണ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മയെ നിയമസഭാ കക്ഷി നേതാവായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.
    8:27 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും
    8:27 AM, 10 May
    അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും
    2:22 PM, 7 May
    എൻ രംഗസാമി പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    12:56 PM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിൻ സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിൽ തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു.
    12:37 PM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ
    പ്രധാന പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ
    എടപ്പാടി
    പളനിസ്വാമി കെ
    AIADMK
    സമ്പത്ത് കുമാര്‍
    DMK
    Vs
    തമിഴ്നാട് പളനി സ്വാമി കെ വിജയിച്ചു
    12:36 PM, 7 May
    എൻ രംഗസാമി കേന്ദ്രഭരണ പ്രദേശമായ പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും.
    10:18 AM, 7 May
    മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഒ പന്നീർസെൽവം, സ്റ്റാലിന്റെ മകൻ ഉദയനിധി, മറ്റ് പ്രമുഖർ എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു
    9:58 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ പി ചിദംബരം, എംഡിഎംകെ മേധാവി വൈക്കോ, ഉന്നത സംസ്ഥാന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
    9:44 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിനൊപ്പം; മറ്റ് 33 പേർ കാബിനറ്റ് മന്ത്രിമാരായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്നു.
    പ്രധാന പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ
    ടോളിഗഞ്ച്
    അനൂപ് ബിശ്വാസ്
    AITC
    ബാബുൽ സുപ്രിയോ
    BJP
    Vs
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ ബാബുൽ സുപ്രിയോ വിജയിച്ചു
    9:23 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് ജലവിഭവ മന്ത്രിയായി ഡിഎംകെ നേതാവ് ദുരൈ മുരുകൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    9:23 AM, 7 May
    രാജ്ഭവനിൽ നടന്ന ലളിതമായ ചടങ്ങിലായിരുന്നു സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ. ഗവർണർ ബൻവാരിലാൽ പുരോഹിത് സ്റ്റാലിന് സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു.
    9:22 AM, 7 May
    പത്ത് വർഷത്തിന് ശേഷം തമിഴ്നാട്ടിൽ ഡിഎംകെ അധികാരത്തിലേക്ക്. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എംകെ സ്റ്റാലിൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    9:06 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എംകെ സ്റ്റാലിന്‍ അല്‍പസമയത്തിനകം സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും. 33 അംഗ മന്ത്രിസഭയും ചുമതലയേല്‍ക്കും
    8:39 AM, 7 May
    പുതുച്ചേരി
    കേന്ദ്ര ഭരണ പ്രദേശമായ പുതുച്ചേരിയുടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എൻ രംഗസ്വാമി ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും. കോവിഡ് സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ചെറിയ ഒരു ചടങ്ങ് നടത്തിയാണ് രംഗസ്വാമി മൂന്നാം തവണ പുതുച്ചേരിയുടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഇന്ന് അധികാരം ഏൽക്കുന്നത്.
    8:29 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    രാവിലെ 9 മണിക്കാണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞാ ചടങ്ങ് നടക്കുക. അതിന് മുന്‍പായി ഡിഎംകെ മന്ത്രിസഭയിലെ അംഗങ്ങളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. 34 മന്ത്രിമാരുടെ പട്ടികയാണ് ഡിഎംകെ പുറത്ത് വിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. മന്ത്രിസഭയില്‍ രണ്ട് വനിതകളുണ്ട്.
    8:04 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    തമിഴ്നാട് മന്ത്രിസഭയില്‍ മുതിര്‍ന്ന നേതാവ് കെ എന്‍ നെഹ്റുവും ആര്‍ ഗാന്ധിയും ഇടം നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
    7:46 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്ടില്‍ എംകെ സ്റ്റാലിനും പുതുച്ചേരിയില്‍ എന്‍ രംഗസ്വാമിയും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും
    11:50 AM, 5 May
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    ബംഗാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി അധികാരമേറ്റ മമത ബാനര്‍ജിയെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി അഭിനന്ദിച്ചു.
    11:26 AM, 5 May
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം കൊറോണ അവലോകന യോഗത്തിന് പോകുമെന്ന് മമത പറഞ്ഞു. യോഗത്തിന് ശേഷം മൂന്ന് മണിക്ക് സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ പുതിയ തീരുമാനങ്ങള്‍ മാധ്യമങ്ങളെ അറിയിക്കുമെന്നും മമത പറഞ്ഞു.
    11:07 AM, 5 May
    പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാള്‍
    തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലം വന്നതിന് ശേഷമുള്ള അക്രമ സംഭവങ്ങള്‍ ഇല്ലാതാക്കാനും ക്രമസമാധാനം ഉറപ്പ് വരുത്താനും നടപടി സ്വീകരിക്കണമെന്ന് ഗവര്‍ണര്‍ മമതയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു. തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമ്മീഷനാണ് എല്ലാ അക്രമങ്ങളുടെയും ഉത്തരവാദി എന്ന് മമത പ്രതികരിച്ചു.
    READ MORE

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം/ദില്ലി: അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും. കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കോവിഡ് പ്രോട്ടോക്കോളുകള്‍ പാലിച്ചായിരിക്കും ചടങ്ങുകള്‍. ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

    കൂടുതൽ kerala assembly election 2021 വാർത്തകൾ

    English summary
    Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry Election Results Live Updates In Malayalam
    Click to comments
    വാർത്തകൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയൂ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X