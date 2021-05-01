പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളില് മമത സര്ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാര് ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കും
Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Kolkata: The swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet to begin at Raj Bhavan shortly pic.twitter.com/9WUQlSOuZt— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will attend the oath ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam, today— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/JyY0MHOFZ0
All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
The oath is being administered by Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. pic.twitter.com/fN4al885ad
Chennai: MK Stalin takes charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/gbo4MJkNBJ— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Along with Chief Minister MK Stalin; 33 others take oath as Cabinet Ministers of state. pic.twitter.com/co3nu8gKzd— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
DMK leader Durai Murugan takes oath as Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources. pic.twitter.com/60fEYILpgN— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Chennai: DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit pic.twitter.com/e8IZT1aNFz
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister designate MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
He will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/xm96kwLuFG
Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021
തിരുവനന്തപുരം/ദില്ലി: അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കും. കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് കോവിഡ് പ്രോട്ടോക്കോളുകള് പാലിച്ചായിരിക്കും ചടങ്ങുകള്. ബംഗാളില് മമത സര്ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.