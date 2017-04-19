ബസ് പുഴയിലേയ്ക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് 44 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു; അപകടം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 13:22 [IST]

In a major accident, 44 people were killed when a private bus rolled off the road and fell into Tons river in remote Nerwa area of Shimla district along the border of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Police feared that casualties could increase as 56 people were travelling in the ill fated bus.