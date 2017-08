നടന്നത് പാർട്ടി ലയനമല്ല!! ഒപിഎസ്-ഇപിഎസ് കൂട്ടുകെട്ടിനെ വീഴ്ത്താൻ ടിടിവിയുടെ പുതിയ തന്ത്രം?

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

T.T.V. Dhinakaran said, "The party cadre and the public will not forgive O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami who betrayed the general secretary of the party who made them chief ministers. Palaniswami's hunger for power eclipsed his senses to the extent to join hands with Panneerselvam who was responsible for freezing the two leaves symbol.”