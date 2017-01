Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, January 23, 2017, 13:05 [IST]

India will soon become a majorly cashless economy with even cash machines becoming irrelevant in the next few years due to the exponential growth of mobile phones for transactions, maintained top government officials, but other experts on the panel were sceptical of the timeframe and whether the necessary infrastructure was in place. And demonetisation was also necessary to "enable the push towards a digital economy in a much quicker way", said NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.