ഇസ്രായേല്‍ കെണിയൊരുക്കി; അറബ് രാജ്യങ്ങള്‍ വീണു!! എല്ലാം പൊളിച്ചത് റഷ്യ? ഇറാന് സന്തോഷം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The hotmail account belongs to the UAE’s ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al-Otaiba,The hackers used a .ru email address, associated with Russia, and referred to themselves as GlobalLeaks, tying themselves to DCLeaks, a website that previously released Democratic emails. The intelligence community has said DCLeaks is a Russian-operated website, which means that the Otaiba hackers are either connected with Russia or trying to give the impression that they are.