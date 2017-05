'ഇന്ന്' ക്യാപ്സ്യൂൾ മാസിക ലിംക ബുക്കിൽ: കേരളത്തിന് അഭിമാന നിമിഷം, മണമ്പൂരിന്റെ ശ്രമത്തിന് പൊൻതിളക്കം

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 14:56 [IST]

English summary

Even in this technologically advanced era there are readers who await the postman expecting the new issue of a Malayalam inland magazine. The oldest inland literary magazine in the country 'Innu' being published from Malappuram which is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year, has entered Limca book of records as longest running inland magazine in the country.