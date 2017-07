കാമുകിയെ വിവാഹം കഴിക്കാൻ കാമുകൻ ചെയ്തത് അറ്റകൈ പ്രയോഗം !!! ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വിവരം പുറത്ത്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The case came to light when the victim, aged 19 and a classmate of alleged conspirator Harpreet Singh Happy, approached the police. Happy was arrested and a case under sections 376D (gangrape), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against him and the two alleged rapists, identified as Bindu and Ravi, both aged 20. All three are from Talwan village in the district.