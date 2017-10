Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

When Bengaluru went to sleep on Monday night, the city had received 44.8mm of rain for August. When it woke up on Tuesday morning, that figure had risen by 128.7mm - the highest rainfall in a day since 1890, according to the Met department. It made up nearly 88% of the rain expected over the entire month, pouring down on the city from 11pm on Monday to 4am on Tuesday.