    അതിതീവ്ര ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റായി ഉംപുന്‍, ഒഡീഷ തീരത്തേക്ക് അടുക്കുന്നു, ജാഗ്രതാ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

    ദില്ലി: കൊവിഡിനിടെ രാജ്യത്ത് ഭീതി വിതച്ച് ഉംപുന്‍ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്. ചുഴലിക്കൊടുങ്കാറ്റായി തുടങ്ങിയ ഉംപുന്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ അതിതീവ്ര ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റായി മാറിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഒഡിഷ തീരത്തിന് സമീപത്തേക്ക് അടുക്കുന്ന ഉംപുന്‍ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന് ഇപ്പോള്‍ വേഗത കുറയുകയാണ്. വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍ ലൈവായി അറിയാം...

    Live Updates..

    cyclone

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:13 PM, 19 May
    താഴ്ന്ന പ്രദേശങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നുളള ആളുകളെ ഒഴിപ്പിക്കണം
    2:12 PM, 19 May
    ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് ബാധിക്കപ്പെട്ട പ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെ ജനം വീടുകള്‍ക്കുളളില്‍ തന്നെ കഴിയണം
    2:12 PM, 19 May
    റെയില്‍-റോഡ് ഗതാഗതം പൂര്‍ണമായും റദ്ദാക്കണം
    2:12 PM, 19 May
    ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെ മത്സ്യബന്ധനം പൂര്‍ണമായും നിര്‍ത്തി വെയ്ക്കണം
    2:12 PM, 19 May
    ബംഗാളിനും ഒഡിഷയ്ക്കുമായി പ്രത്യേക മാര്‍ഗനിര്‍ദേശങ്ങള്‍ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച് കേന്ദ്ര കാലാവസ്ഥാ വകുപ്പ്
    1:29 PM, 19 May
    ഉംപുന്‍ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കടല്‍തീരത്ത് താല്‍ക്കാലി വേലി കെട്ടി ബംഗാളിലെ താജ്പൂര്‍ നിവാസികള്‍
    1:28 PM, 19 May
    ഒഡിഷയിലെ ജഗത്സിംഗ്പൂര്‍, ഭദ്രക്, ബാലസോര്‍, ജജ്പൂര്‍, മയൂര്‍ഭഞ്ച് ജില്ലകളേയും ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് തീവ്രമായി ബാധിച്ചേക്കും
    1:23 PM, 19 May
    ബംഗാളിലെ ഈസ്റ്റ് മേദിനിപൂര്‍, സൗത്ത് 24 പര്‍ഗാനാസ്, നോര്‍ത്ത് 24 പര്‍ഗാനാസ്, ഹൗറ, ഹൂഗ്ലി, കൊല്‍ക്കത്ത ജില്ലകളെ ഉംപുന്‍ ഗുരുതരമായി ബാധിച്ചേക്കും
    1:18 PM, 19 May
    ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിനെ നേരിടാന്‍ എല്ലാ സഹായവും അമിത് ഷാ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിമാര്‍ക്ക് വാഗ്ദാനം നല്‍കി
    12:33 PM, 19 May
    ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ ഒഡിഷ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നവീന്‍ പട്‌നായിക്, ബംഗാള്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി എന്നിവരെ ഫോണില്‍ വിളിച്ചു
    12:32 PM, 19 May
    നിലവില്‍ ഒഡിഷയിലെ പാരാദ്വീപിന് 550 കിലോ മീറ്റര്‍ അകലെയാണ് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് ഉളളത്
    12:32 PM, 19 May
    അടുത്ത ആറ് മണിക്കൂറിനുളളില്‍ ഉംപുന്‍ ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ് ഒഡിഷ തീരത്തെത്തും
    12:32 PM, 19 May
    അതിതീവ്ര ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റായി ഉംപുന്‍, ഒഡീഷ തീരത്തേക്ക് അടുക്കുന്നു

    English summary
    Live updates on Amphan Cyclone
