അതിതീവ്ര ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റായി ഉംപുന്, ഒഡീഷ തീരത്തേക്ക് അടുക്കുന്നു, ജാഗ്രതാ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്
ദില്ലി: കൊവിഡിനിടെ രാജ്യത്ത് ഭീതി വിതച്ച് ഉംപുന് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റ്. ചുഴലിക്കൊടുങ്കാറ്റായി തുടങ്ങിയ ഉംപുന് ഇപ്പോള് അതിതീവ്ര ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റായി മാറിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഒഡിഷ തീരത്തിന് സമീപത്തേക്ക് അടുക്കുന്ന ഉംപുന് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന് ഇപ്പോള് വേഗത കുറയുകയാണ്. വിശദാംശങ്ങള് ലൈവായി അറിയാം...
Live Updates..
West Bengal: Residents of Tajpur, East Medinipur create a temporary fence along the coast, in the wake of #AmphanCyclone pic.twitter.com/LGFN8DSctY— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
ഉംപുന് ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് കടല്തീരത്ത് താല്ക്കാലി വേലി കെട്ടി ബംഗാളിലെ താജ്പൂര് നിവാസികള്
Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that Central Government is ready to provide any support needed from them by both the affected states: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) https://t.co/dpy6a5f5RS— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
ചുഴലിക്കാറ്റിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി അമിത് ഷാ ഒഡിഷ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നവീന് പട്നായിക്, ബംഗാള് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്ജി എന്നിവരെ ഫോണില് വിളിച്ചു