നിർബന്ധിത മതംമാറ്റമല്ല, രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ഹാദിയക്ക് ഭർത്താവിനോടൊപ്പം ജീവിക്കാം, കോടതി ഉത്തരവ്

A 22-year-old Hindu woman ordered to stay at a government shelter in Rajasthan by a court after she declared that she had married a Muslim, was told today that she is an adult and free to choose where she wants to go. As Payal Sanghvi said she wanted to go back to her husband Mohammad Faiz, her childhood sweetheart, the Rajasthan High Court asked the police to ensure her protection.