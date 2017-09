രാജ്യത്ത് സാമ്പത്തിക മാന്ദ്യമുണ്ടെന്ന് തുറന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ച് മോദി; പിന്നാലെ പുതിയ പ്രഖ്യാപനവും...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

PM Narendra Modi on Monday launched Saubhagya Yojana which aims to provide electricity to all homes by December 2018. The big announcement comes on the same day when the BJP’s kicked off its national executive meet in Delhi. The two occasions have been held to coincide with the conclusion of the month-long birth centenary celebration of RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.