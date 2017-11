സ്ത്രീ സുരക്ഷയിൽ ഗോവയും കേരളവും മുന്നിൽ, പിന്നിൽ ബീഹാർ, ദില്ലിയിൽ സ്ത്രീകൾ സുരക്ഷിതരല്ല...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Goa has been ranked at the top spot by Plan India when it comes to safety of women. The reason for Goa being ranked as safest for women is its top spot in the Gender Vulnerability Index (GVI) in which it has scored 0.656. The national average, on the other hand, is 0.5314. The tourist destination has also been ranked first in the protection of its people, fifth in the education sector, sixth in health, and eighth in poverty.