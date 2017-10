കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ നിർദേശം പാലിച്ച് ഗുജറാത്തും മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയും, ഇന്ധന നികുതി കുറച്ചു

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

On Tuesday, the state governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra announced a cut in VAT (Value Added Tax) on petrol and diesel. Gujarat took the first initiative, slashing the VAT by 4 per cent. With this rate cut, the price of petrol will come down by Rs 2.93 and that of diesel by Rs 2.72 in the state, he said. The effective price of petrol in Gujarat from midnight today will be Rs 67.53 per litre and that of diesel Rs 60.77 per litre in the poll-bound state.