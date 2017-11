Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Have you misplaced your Aadhaar card or lost the 12-digit UID or Unique Identity Number? The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India has provided a tool on its portal - uidai.gov.in - which enables Aadhaar holders or Aadhaar applicants to retrieve their UID or EID (enrolment ID) on their registered mobile number.