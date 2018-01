Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that Jio Phone users can now avail unlimited voice calls and 1GB 4G data for 28 days at a charge of Rs. 49 as part of its Republic Day 2018 promotions. The telco has also launched data add-ons specifically for Jio Phone at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51, and Rs. 101.