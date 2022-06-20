YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ട്രെൻഡിങ് ദിലീപ് സ്വർണ്ണക്കടത്ത് കേസ് ബിഗ്ഗ് ബോസ്സ് സീസൺ 4 വെബ് സ്റ്റോറി ജ്യോതിഷം കൊറോണ വൈറസ് കാലാവസ്ഥ
കാര്യങ്ങൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയാൻ
നോട്ടിഫിക്കേഷൻ അനുവദിക്കൂ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    അഗ്നിപഥ് പ്രതിഷേധം ആളിക്കത്തുന്നു; ഭാരത് ബന്ദിൽ 500 ഓളം ട്രെയിൻ റദ്ദാക്കി, ദില്ലിയിൽ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്

    • By
    Google Oneindia Malayalam News

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:58 PM, 20 Jun
    ഡൽഹിയിലെ ശിവാജി ബ്രിഡ്ജ് റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ് ട്രെയിൻ തടഞ്ഞു
    2:24 PM, 20 Jun
    പുതുതായി അവതരിപ്പിച്ച അഗ്നിപഥ് പദ്ധതിയിലൂടെ സ്ത്രീകളെ നാവികരായി നിയമിക്കുമെന്ന് നാവികസേന
    1:54 PM, 20 Jun
    തിലക് പാലത്തിൽ ട്രെയിനിനു മുന്നിൽ സമരം നടത്തിയ 16 പേരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു
    1:41 PM, 20 Jun
    ജൻപഥിലും ബാബ ഖരക് സിംഗ് മാർഗിലും കനത്ത ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്
    1:37 PM, 20 Jun
    പഞ്ചാബിലെയും ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശിലെയും റെയില്‍വേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളില്‍ സുരക്ഷ ശക്തമാക്കുന്നു
    1:35 PM, 20 Jun
    ശിവാജി ബ്രിഡ്ജ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകർ ട്രാക്ക് തടയുകയും ട്രെയിൻ നിർത്തുകയും ചെയ്തു
    1:34 PM, 20 Jun
    പഞ്ചാബ്
    ജലന്ധർ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷ
    1:33 PM, 20 Jun
    ഭാരത് ബന്ദിനെ തുടർന്ന് യാത്രക്കാരുടെ സുരക്ഷയും കണക്കിലെടുത്ത്, ദക്ഷിണ റെയിൽവേയുടെ ചെന്നൈ ഡിവിഷനിലെ എല്ലാ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിലും പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം ടിക്കറ്റ് വിതരണം നിയന്ത്രിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു.
    1:32 PM, 20 Jun
    അഗ്നിപഥ് പദ്ധതിക്കെതിരെ ചില സംഘടനകൾ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ വിജയവാഡ ജംഗ്ഷൻ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ സുരക്ഷ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തി.
    1:31 PM, 20 Jun
    ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്റെ ആഹ്വാനങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ നിസാമുദ്ദീൻ റെയിൽവേ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ ജനങ്ങളുടെയും റെയിൽവേ സ്വത്തുക്കളുടെയും സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ സുരക്ഷാ ക്രമീകരണങ്ങൾ ശക്തമാക്കി.

    ദില്ലി: പ്രതിരോധ സേനയിലേക്കുള്ള കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ഹ്രസ്വകാല റിക്രൂട്ട്‌മെന്റ് പദ്ധതിയായ അഗ്നിപഥിന്റെ പേരില്‍ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഉദ്യോഗാര്‍ത്ഥികലാണ് ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. വലിയ പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് ഉത്തരേന്ത്യന്‍ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഡല്‍ഹിയുടെ പ്രാന്തപ്രദേശത്തുള്ള സിഘു അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകള്‍ ദേശീയ തലസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് കടക്കാനും അഗ്‌നിപഥ് പദ്ധതിക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനും ഒത്തുകൂടി. ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കനത്ത സുരക്ഷയാണ് റെയില്‍വെ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളില്‍ ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    Comments

    കൂടുതൽ agnipath വാർത്തകൾ  

    Read more about:

    agnipath india bharat bandh

    English summary
    Agnipath Bharat Bandh Live News And Latest Updates In Malayalam
    Click to comments
    വാർത്തകൾ അതിവേഗം അറിയൂ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X