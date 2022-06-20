അഗ്നിപഥ് പ്രതിഷേധം ആളിക്കത്തുന്നു; ഭാരത് ബന്ദിൽ 500 ഓളം ട്രെയിൻ റദ്ദാക്കി, ദില്ലിയിൽ ഗതാഗതക്കുരുക്ക്
Gorakhpur, UP | We have made full arrangements. Everyone including GRP, RPF, civil police have been deployed...I appeal to the students not to get misled by anti-social elements: RPF IG Tarique Ahmad on Bharat Bandh call over Agnipath scheme pic.twitter.com/okhXXr2aY9— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 20, 2022
#WATCH Indian Youth Congress workers stop a train, block railway track at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station, in protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Centre's #Agnipath recruitment scheme pic.twitter.com/GmguTvPfDl— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
Punjab | Heavy security deployed at Jalandhar railway station, amid #BharatBandh call by some organisations against the Agnipath scheme.— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
We've sufficient force, deputed 80% of our own city force. Besides, we also have Rapid Action Force & Punjab Armed Police: DCP Jagmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/2mgNXd7o8s
Delhi | Amid calls over Bharat Bandh, security arrangements strengthened at Nizamuddin Railway station to ensure safety of people, & Railway property. Train movements not disrupted... Passengers are comfortably departing & arriving:AP Joshiya, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF pic.twitter.com/G2ARJgnpZB— ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022
ദില്ലി: പ്രതിരോധ സേനയിലേക്കുള്ള കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ പുതിയ ഹ്രസ്വകാല റിക്രൂട്ട്മെന്റ് പദ്ധതിയായ അഗ്നിപഥിന്റെ പേരില് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഉദ്യോഗാര്ത്ഥികലാണ് ബന്ദിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്. വലിയ പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് ഉത്തരേന്ത്യന് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില് നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഡല്ഹിയുടെ പ്രാന്തപ്രദേശത്തുള്ള സിഘു അതിര്ത്തിയില് നൂറുകണക്കിന് ആളുകള് ദേശീയ തലസ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് കടക്കാനും അഗ്നിപഥ് പദ്ധതിക്കെതിരെ പ്രതിഷേധിക്കാനും ഒത്തുകൂടി. ഭാരത് ബന്ദിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് കനത്ത സുരക്ഷയാണ് റെയില്വെ സ്റ്റേഷനുകളില് ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.