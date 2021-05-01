അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്മ്മ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is being administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi. BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/1bZQVPlWsd— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Kolkata: 43 TMC leaders sworn-in as ministers in West Bengal cabinet pic.twitter.com/FRIZL5eUJx— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Kolkata: The swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee's cabinet to begin at Raj Bhavan shortly pic.twitter.com/9WUQlSOuZt— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda will attend the oath ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister of Assam, today— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/JyY0MHOFZ0
All India NR Congress (AINRC) president N Rangasamy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
The oath is being administered by Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. pic.twitter.com/fN4al885ad
Chennai: MK Stalin takes charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Secretariat. pic.twitter.com/gbo4MJkNBJ— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Along with Chief Minister MK Stalin; 33 others take oath as Cabinet Ministers of state. pic.twitter.com/co3nu8gKzd— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
DMK leader Durai Murugan takes oath as Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources. pic.twitter.com/60fEYILpgN— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
Chennai: DMK Chief MK Stalin takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit pic.twitter.com/e8IZT1aNFz
Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister designate MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021
He will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/xm96kwLuFG
തിരുവനന്തപുരം/ദില്ലി: അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കും. കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില് കോവിഡ് പ്രോട്ടോക്കോളുകള് പാലിച്ചായിരിക്കും ചടങ്ങുകള്. ബംഗാളില് മമത സര്ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്ക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.