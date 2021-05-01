YouTube
    kerala assembly election 2021 കേരള നിയമസഭാ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് 2021

    അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു

    12:24 PM, 10 May
    ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷന്‍ ജെപി നദ്ദ അടക്കമുളളവരും രാജ്ഭവനിലെ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു
    12:24 PM, 10 May
    ത്രിപുര മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ബിപ്ലവ് ദേബ്, മേഘാലയ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി കോൺറാഡ് സാങ്മ, മണിപ്പൂർ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എൻ ബിരേൻ സിംഗ്, നാഗാലാൻഡ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നീഫിയു റിയോ എന്നിവര്‍ സത്യ പ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങില്‍ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
    12:23 PM, 10 May
    അസമിന്‌റെ പതിനഞ്ചാമത്തെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയാണ് ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ
    12:22 PM, 10 May
    അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്നു
    12:21 PM, 10 May
    അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു
    12:07 PM, 10 May
    അസമില്‍ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയ്ക്കൊരുങ്ങി ബിജെപി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍
    11:22 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളിലെ മമത ബാനര്‍ജി സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ അംഗങ്ങള്‍ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേറ്റു
    10:36 AM, 10 May
    സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങ് അല്‍പ്പസമയത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ ആരംഭിക്കും
    10:23 AM, 10 May
    രാവിലെ 10.45 ന് രാജ്ഭവനില്‍ വെച്ച് മന്ത്രിമാർ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും
    9:44 AM, 10 May
    43 അംഗ മന്ത്രിസഭയാണ് ബംഗാളില്‍ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കുന്നത്
    9:28 AM, 10 May
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി മമത ബാനര്‍ജി നേരത്തെ അധികാരമേറ്റിരുന്നു
    9:28 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാര്‍ രാവിലെ 9.30 ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും.
    9:10 AM, 10 May
    അസമിലെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചടങ്ങില്‍ ജെപി നദ്ധ പങ്കെടുക്കും
    9:00 AM, 10 May
    ബിജെപിക്ക് 60, സഖ്യകക്ഷികളായ അസം ഗണപരിഷത്തിന് ഒമ്പത്, യുപിപിഎല്ലിന് ആറ് എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് സീറ്റുനില.
    8:39 AM, 10 May
    അസമില്‍ 126-ല്‍ 75 സീറ്റുനേടിയാണ് എന്‍.ഡി.എ. സഖ്യം ഭരണം നിലനിര്‍ത്തിയത്.
    8:28 AM, 10 May
    അസമില്‍ ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12 മണിക്കാണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞാ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടക്കുക. ഇന്നലെ നടന്ന ബിജെപി നിയമസഭാകക്ഷി യോഗത്തിലാണ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മയെ നിയമസഭാ കക്ഷി നേതാവായി തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.
    8:27 AM, 10 May
    ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും
    8:27 AM, 10 May
    അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഹിമന്ദ ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും
    2:22 PM, 7 May
    എൻ രംഗസാമി പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    12:56 PM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിൻ സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിൽ തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ചുമതലയേറ്റു.
    12:37 PM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ
    12:36 PM, 7 May
    എൻ രംഗസാമി കേന്ദ്രഭരണ പ്രദേശമായ പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും.
    10:18 AM, 7 May
    മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഒ പന്നീർസെൽവം, സ്റ്റാലിന്റെ മകൻ ഉദയനിധി, മറ്റ് പ്രമുഖർ എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു
    9:58 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ പി ചിദംബരം, എംഡിഎംകെ മേധാവി വൈക്കോ, ഉന്നത സംസ്ഥാന ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ എന്നിവർ ചടങ്ങിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
    9:44 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി എം.കെ സ്റ്റാലിനൊപ്പം; മറ്റ് 33 പേർ കാബിനറ്റ് മന്ത്രിമാരായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യുന്നു.
    9:23 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട്
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് ജലവിഭവ മന്ത്രിയായി ഡിഎംകെ നേതാവ് ദുരൈ മുരുകൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    9:23 AM, 7 May
    രാജ്ഭവനിൽ നടന്ന ലളിതമായ ചടങ്ങിലായിരുന്നു സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ. ഗവർണർ ബൻവാരിലാൽ പുരോഹിത് സ്റ്റാലിന് സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു.
    9:22 AM, 7 May
    പത്ത് വർഷത്തിന് ശേഷം തമിഴ്നാട്ടിൽ ഡിഎംകെ അധികാരത്തിലേക്ക്. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എംകെ സ്റ്റാലിൻ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
    9:06 AM, 7 May
    തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എംകെ സ്റ്റാലിന്‍ അല്‍പസമയത്തിനകം സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും. 33 അംഗ മന്ത്രിസഭയും ചുമതലയേല്‍ക്കും
    8:39 AM, 7 May
    പുതുച്ചേരി
    കേന്ദ്ര ഭരണ പ്രദേശമായ പുതുച്ചേരിയുടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എൻ രംഗസ്വാമി ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും. കോവിഡ് സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ചെറിയ ഒരു ചടങ്ങ് നടത്തിയാണ് രംഗസ്വാമി മൂന്നാം തവണ പുതുച്ചേരിയുടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ഇന്ന് അധികാരം ഏൽക്കുന്നത്.
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം/ദില്ലി: അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ് ഹിമന്ത ബിശ്വ ശര്‍മ്മ ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കും. കോവിഡ് വ്യാപനത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കോവിഡ് പ്രോട്ടോക്കോളുകള്‍ പാലിച്ചായിരിക്കും ചടങ്ങുകള്‍. ബംഗാളില്‍ മമത സര്‍ക്കാറിലെ മന്ത്രിമാരും ഇന്ന് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്ത് അധികാരമേല്‍ക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

