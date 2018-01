ജിഎസ്ടിക്ക് ശേഷമുള്ള ആദ്യ ബജറ്റ് അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ധനമന്ത്രി; അരുൺ ജെയ്റ്റ്ലിയുടെ പ്രത്യേകതകൾ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Union Budget for 2018-19 is scheduled to be presented on February 1. It is a significant event because it is the last full budget ahead of the 2019 general election. The last full Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the forthcoming session of Parliament beginning on Monday will be unlike his previous four such exercises because of the complete overhaul of the indirect tax regime effected by implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) last year.